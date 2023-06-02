Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rising Tech Tide Supports Market

Jun. 02, 2023 1:53 AM ETS&P 500 Futures (SPX)SPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ, SP500, DJI, NDX
Summary

  • Tech stocks continued to drive the market in May, with AI-focused companies such as Nvidia and Marvell Technology posting strong earnings and forward guidance.
  • The US economy showed resilience with a higher revised first-quarter GDP, tight labor market, and consumer spending, but inflation may be more ingrained than previously thought.
  • The market may expect an economic soft landing, but higher interest rates and labor market pain may be necessary to combat inflation.

While investors nervously monitored the debt-ceiling showdown in May, tech continued to separate itself from the rest of the market—especially toward the end of the month, when earnings beats and bullish forward guidance from AI-focused companies

Mike Loewengart is Head of Portfolio Construction for Morgan Stanley Portfolio Solutions and a Managing Director in the Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Global Investment Office. He joined Morgan Stanley via the acquisition of E*TRADE Financial where he was responsible for the asset allocation and investment vehicle selections used in E*TRADE advisory platforms. Prior to joining E*TRADE in 2007, Mike was the Director of Investment Management for a large multinational asset management company, where he oversaw corporate pension plan assets. Early in his career, Mike was a research analyst focusing on investment manager due diligence for the consulting divisions of several high-profile investment firms. Mike holds series 7, 24, and 66 designations, as well as the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) designation. He is a graduate of Middlebury College with a degree in economics.

