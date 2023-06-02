Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Adding Ardmore Shipping To My Value Portfolio

Summary

  • Ardmore Shipping is a maritime transportation company for petroleum and chemical products, benefiting from increased demand due to war-related dislocations.
  • The company has successfully deleveraged, reducing debt to 15% of equity, and reinstated a dividend with a 6.7% yield.
  • Despite being a cyclical stock, ASC's impressive valuation metrics and conservative use of earnings make it a promising addition to a value portfolio.
Today I'm introducing a new entry into my value portfolio. Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) provides maritime transportation for petroleum and chemical products worldwide. It has a fleet of 26 ships, 22 of which are fully owned and 4 of which are chartered-in

I'm a private trader interested in both long and short ideas. My training and background are in engineering including several decades of consulting engineering practice. I endeavor to apply my analytical skills to investing/trading, which I've done for 20+ years and to which I bring a contrarian style. I've also recently become interested in writing and have published editorials at Forbes, PJM, and a few legacy newspapers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I actively trade around core positions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

