Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Target's Troubles

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.6K Followers

Summary

  • It’s been a miserable couple of weeks for shares of Target (TGT) as the stock is on pace for its tenth straight day of losses.
  • While shares of Target have been down sharply over the last two weeks (-20.2%), its main competitor Walmart hasn’t had nearly as rough of a time as its shares are down just 1.5%.
  • The recent weakness in TGT has been mostly attributed to a negative backlash from the merchandise associated with the company’s Pride campaign.

A Target store in Houston, Texas, USA on March 13, 2022.

JHVEPhoto

It’s been a miserable couple of weeks for shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) as the stock is on pace for its tenth straight day of losses on Thursday. Whether or not the stock closes up or down, the nine-day losing

Target declines

Target and Walmart performance

Target and Walmart ratio

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.6K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.