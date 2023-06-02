Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Deluxe Is Still All About Debt

Jun. 02, 2023 2:39 AM ETDeluxe Corporation (DLX)
Summary

  • 43% of Deluxe's debt was subject to variable forces, and it's showing in the net income. Now it's more like 50%, so things are getting worse.
  • Disposals have reduced cash flows in data solutions, and some ERP tech restructurings have hit tech profitability.
  • Cash flows were decimated by these ERP changes, and while the receivables effects may be passing, the large 'other' line remains a mystery.
  • The recession is here, and Deluxe is getting very hamstrung by interest rates. Not a prosperous moment, hence the low-ish multiple, which is realistically not low enough.
Young family managing budget and paying bills and taxes.

ArtistGNDphotography/E+ via Getty Images

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) is down at 2009 crisis lows, and the multiple is pretty tight, but there are many good reasons why the equity is in a bad spot. We're not raising the alarm on solvency, but higher

variable rate debt

Variable Rate Debt (SEC.gov)

interest protection dlx

Derivatives (SEC.gov)

income statement sec.gov

IS (SEC.gov)

DLX cash flows

CF Statement (SEC.gov)

dlx checks decline

Checks Decline in EBITDA (Q1 2023 Pres)

promotional solutions

Promotional Solutions Hit by Disposal (Q1 2023 Pres)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

