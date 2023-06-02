LPETTET

Many investors have heard of the expression “Sell in May and go away”, and that has held true for the majority of stocks last month. However, one wouldn’t know it from looking at the S&P 500 (SPY) index. That’s because it’s market cap weighted, which means that outperformance from just a handful of mega-cap stocks has an outsized influence over the index as a whole.

That’s how you get an overall down market for most stocks while the overall S&P 500 index was up slightly by 1.3% last month. While the market is seemingly chasing growth names at nosebleed valuations, savvy value investors have an opportunity to capitalize on beaten-down dividend stocks that produce real cash flows for investment portfolios. In other words, cash flows are sanity, while capital gains are vanity.

This brings me to VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI), which I last covered here back in February, highlighting its external growth opportunities. VICI stock has sold off by 9% over the past month, as shown below, pushing its dividend yield past the 5% mark. In this article, I discuss why that presents a great opportunity to layer into this casino landlord.

Why VICI?

VICI Properties is the largest net lease REIT that’s dedicated to experiential destinations and is a member of the S&P 500. It carries a geographically diverse portfolio of 50 gaming facilities across the U.S. and Canada, which includes 60K hotel rooms and more than 450 restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and sportsbooks.

Unlike some REITs that faced headwinds on rent collection during 2020, VICI has always had 100% rent collection from inception to date. It also enjoys a 100% occupancy rate and gets 80% of its rent from SEC reporting operators, thereby providing VICI with transparency with regards to tenant performance and health.

Furthermore, 100% of VICI’s leases are of triple net in nature, which leads to higher operating margins, and 91% of leases come with parent company guarantees. Management highlighted the strength of its business model with low operating costs during the recent conference call:

We are working intensely in the present and for our future with one of the lowest G&A loads in American triple net REIT management as a percentage of revenues or of assets. Think of our G&A as a form of asset management fee. Our asset management fee understood in this way, as measured by VICI corporate G&A, runs at about 0.1% of assets under management. That's a fee load you would expect from a passive manager of an index fund. With VICI for 0.1%, you get very active investment management that has historically produced significant outperformance.

VICI has greatly transformed itself since being spun off from Caesars Entertainment (CZR), and recently, VICI has diversified into non-gaming family destinations such as Great Wolf Resorts, Cabot, and Canyon Ranch. As shown below, VICI’s latest moves include the sale-leaseback of Canadian gaming assets and the closing of its remaining stake in MGM Grand.

VICI’s robust acquisition activity has translated into high top-line growth, with total revenue rising by 111% YoY to $878 million during the first quarter. It’s worth noting that a part of the external growth was funded by equity issuances, as reflected by weighted average shares outstanding rising by 46% YoY.

As such, it’s essential to look at VICI’s bottom-line growth on a per share basis, to see whether the REIT is growing in an accretive manner or if it’s growing just for growth’s sake. It appears the former is true, as VICI’s AFFO per share grew by an impressive 19% YoY to $0.53.

Looking ahead, VICI may be able to continue growing both its top and bottom-line even without the need to issue equity, as it still had $859 million worth of equity dry powder due to unsettled forward equity and an additional $650 million in cash as of last month. This, combined with reasonable net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 5.7x and $2.4 billion in undrawn capacity on its revolving line of credit, puts VICI in a position of strength to take advantage of deals in a market when overleveraged private market owners may need to sell.

Importantly for income investors, VICI currently yields 5% and the dividend is well-protected by a 74% payout ratio, based on Q1 AFFO/share of $0.53. I would expect for the payout ratio to decline further due to the aforementioned dry powder that’s yet to be deployed, leaving room for another dividend increase next year.

Lastly, VICI represents good value at the present price of $30.94 with a forward P/FFO of 12.5, sitting well below that of net lease peers such as Realty Income Corp. (O) and Agree Realty (ADC), which carry P/FFO in the 14 to 16 range. Sell side analysts who follow the company have a consensus Strong Buy rating with an average price target of $37.63, representing a potential 22% return over the next 12 months based on price appreciation alone.

Investor Takeaway

VICI is an ideal REIT for income investors looking to diversify their portfolio with a premium-quality triple net lease REIT. The company has a solid balance sheet, great asset visibility and strong AFFO/share growth that's likely to continue as VICI deploys its dry powder in the coming quarters.

Furthermore, VICI's price has been discounted over the past month and currently offers an attractive 5% dividend yield that's backed up by a reasonable payout ratio. All in all, VICI stock looks like an interesting pick for investors who are seeking both solid income and capital gains potential.