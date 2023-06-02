Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Primoris Services: Looking Solid For FY23

Jun. 02, 2023 3:15 AM ETPrimoris Services Corporation (PRIM)
Summary

  • Primoris Services reported record Q1 FY23 revenues of $1.2 billion, a 60.2% increase compared to Q1 FY22, with growth in its energy and utilities segments.
  • The company is undervalued with a forward P/E ratio of 10.43x compared to the sector ratio of 16.13x, and a Price/Sales forward ratio of 0.27x compared to the sector ratio of 1.27x.
  • With a solid growth trajectory, favorable market environment, strong financials, and low valuations, PRIM is considered a great buy right now, potentially providing significant returns to investors in 2023.
  • I assign a buy rating on PRIM stock.
Foreman or worker hand holding checklist for writing and checking in goods in container at Container cargo site.

kckate16/iStock via Getty Images

Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE:PRIM) is a specialty contractor company that offers specialty fabrication, replacement, construction, and engineering services in North America. They work in three segments: Pipeline services, Energy/Renewables, and Utilities. In the pipeline services segment, they provide a range of services like pipeline construction and maintenance and

GrowthInvesting profile picture
GrowthInvesting
242 Followers
I am an active investment banker with more than 15 years of experience in the equity markets. I specialize in long term equity investments. My goal is to provide the investors with strategic investment opportunities in the equity and debt market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

