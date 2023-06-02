Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rose's Income Garden 78 Stock May Dividend And Transaction Review

Jun. 02, 2023 3:37 AM ETPFLT, BMY, CVS, T, VZ, SLRC, BTI, MA, DNP, GD, DLNG.PA, CEQP, OHI, ABBV, RITM.PD, NYCB, SBRA, ARDC, FSK1 Comment
RoseNose profile picture
RoseNose
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Rose's Income Garden (RIG) Portfolio maintains a steady yield of around 4.8% with value down 2.04% YTD excluding dividends to end May.
  • May dividend income rose YoY 5.7%, with 19 out of 78 companies in RIG providing payments.
  • Transactions included two sells, reducing RIG to 78 stocks, and several add-on buys in the first three weeks of May.
Businessman draws increase arrow graph corporate future growth year 2022 to 2023. Planning,opportunity, challenge and business strategy. New Goals, Plans and Visions for Next Year 2023.

Galeanu Mihai

  • 19 companies paid in May along with 1 special payment and income rose YoY 5.7%.

  • Feb Q1 / May Q2 Income 2023 was 4.4% lower primarily from Vodafone paying 2x yearly and not quarterly, but up 2.1% if it is excluded.

GD FG May 23

General Dynamics 8-year Technical Chart (FASTgraphs May 30, 2023)

YF TAP price 1yr

TAP 1 year price chart. (Yahoo Finance May, 30, 2023.)

TAP FG May 23

TAP Technical 8-year chart. (FASTgraphs May 30th , 2023)

BCE Price YF

BCE 1 year price chart (Yahoo Finance May 30th, 2023.)

Retired Pharmacist 2010. My name is Rose and I "Nose or Knows" growing dividends on quality dividend paying stocks will keep portfolio income strong with a primary goal of a minimum solid 4+% yield.  Currently it sits at ~4.6% with ~18% cash awaiting value investing.  Solid total return just happens to follow when buying great quality companies with rising earnings and a margin of safety in price. The Rose Income Garden "RIG" portfolio currently holds 78 stocks/ investments, in all 11 sectors.

All stocks listings and statistics are presented at The Macro Trading Factory service alphabetically with sector, credit ratings, current and forward dividend information, yield, x-dates, pay dates, charts and more. All portfolio changes, sells and buys get a Trading Alert and a service article. 

Goals:

- Quality, low debt companies with great credit ratings and selling at a fair or better price and with a safe and rising dividend.

- To keep defensive stocks/sectors at 50% Portfolio Income.

- Also needed is continued patience watching and waiting for it to happen. Doing nothing when others panic makes for success! 

Update: May 14, 2023.

How to join Macro Trading Factory: explained here: https://seekingalpha.com/author/the-macro-teller/research.

Sectors and holdings are as suggested by Bloomberg.  Some positions are large and some small ; The service has listings for all 78 and shows all trading moves since inception late in 2021.

The largest holding is listed for each sector :

Consumer Staples (10 stocks): (PM) / Philip Morris

Healthcare (9) : (MRK ) / Merck

Communications- tele (3):  (VZ) / Verizon

Utility (9): (XEL) / Xcel Energy 

Consumer Discretionary (2): (HD) / Home Depot

Energy (6): (ENB) / Enbridge

Tech/ "fin-tech" : (4): (AVGO) / Broadcom

Industrial- Defensive (2): (LMT) / Lockheed Martin

Industrial (6): (SBLK) / Star Bulk Carriers

Material (2) : (FMC) FMC Corp.

Financial: (15):  (10) BDCs/ (ARCC) / Ares Capital, (1) bank, (1) ETF CEF , (1) BDC preferred and (2) mREIT

-Fixed Bond (1):  STWD


REAL ESTATE (Healthcare REITs): (3) : (OHI)  / Omega Healthcare

REAL ESTATE Misc (6): (SPG) / Simon Property Group 

Cash is ~17.8%

Happy Investing to ALL !!!  Rose :))  
Happy Investing to ALL !!!  Rose :))

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Rose owns all 78 stocks in Rose's Income Garden Portfolio = RIG.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

