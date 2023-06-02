Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Levi Strauss: Financially Superior Retailer

Jun. 02, 2023 4:14 AM ETLevi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)
Welbeck Ash Research
Summary

  • Levi Strauss & Co. is a clothing company that designs, markets, and sells apparel and accessories for men, women, and children.
  • Levi is extremely attractive financially, with a GPM of 58% and an EBITDA margin of 14% in FY22. This is more than many of its peers.
  • The company has little debt and has been deleveraging. Levi should be able to maintain healthy dividends and buybacks.
  • Short-term headwinds could drive the share price down in the coming 12 months.
  • Our valuation suggests an upside of 14%, with Wall St. seeing 38%.

The Levis Levi Jeans Store in Prague, Czech republic

Marina113/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Levi is a household name that has managed to remain relevant for many decades. The company's listing was shortly before the onset of the pandemic, making it difficult for the market to truly assess

Levi Financials

quarterly results

Outlook

Welbeck Ash Research
We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

