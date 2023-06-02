Jitalia17

Summary

A U.S. recession still seems like the base case scenario into 2024, it's just taking longer to come. Investors should adequately prepare for increased volatility and risk aversion in the second half of 2023 and beyond as restrictive monetary policy continues to impact the economy. The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) is a great way to reduce economic risk in your portfolio while maintaining annualized yields currently above inflation.

As we approach the halfway point of 2023, U.S. equity markets have surprisingly done well despite the rapid increase in interest rates we saw throughout 2022. While many economists expected interest rates being so high would bring equity valuations down (slowing economy, higher cost of borrowing, lower consumer demand, opportunity costs, etc.), it's been quite the opposite. And while both consumer demand and employment have been resilient to date, I believe there are still plenty of signs of a slowing economy with the possibility of a recession happening in the U.S. over the next 12 months. This is based on various key macroeconomic data points starting to show indications of deterioration including GDP, employment, and inflation. We're also starting to see retail companies give weaker revenue guidance, as evidenced recently by Dollar General (DG), Macy's (M), American Eagle (AEO), and Lowe's (LOW) latest earnings calls over the past month, just to name a few. The central theme here is pretty straightforward: Investors should be cautious given the recent market rally and wait for the second half of 2023 once more economic data is revealed to determine their risk exposure.

One of the safest areas to be invested in during a recession is without question U.S. treasuries, especially shorter-duration instruments that are less prone to interest rate volatility. The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF provides exposure to U.S. Treasuries with remaining maturities less than or equal to three months. This is considered an "ultrashort" duration vehicle, meaning it doesn't carry instruments with maturities of more than 3 months. Outside of the macroeconomic rationale for investing in an ultrashort-duration vehicle, I like SGOV for a few reasons:

A low expense ratio of only 0.05% Median bid/ask spread of only 0.01% High volume, with 3.5 million shares traded per day on average It currently has an annualized yield between 4.75-4.90%

A low expense ratio combined with plenty of liquidity is an important characteristic of a fund that will likely not remain a long-term holding in an investor's portfolio with a long time horizon. This fund is perfect for weathering a temporary economic storm while earning a decent yield. It earns an annualized yield above inflation and carries very little default risk now that the debt ceiling has been raised.

As previously mentioned, I believe the base case scenario for the U.S. economy is a recession at some point in the latter half of 2023 or early 2024. Given the recent run-up in equities over the last 5 months, now may be a good time to re-think how much risk your portfolio should have in the near future.

U.S. Equity Index Total Returns YTD

Data by YCharts

While many investors have enjoyed impressive gains so far, this rally feels artificial. A small portion of the S&P 500 (6 companies in particular) has primarily driven the index's 10% total return. Companies such as Nvidia (NVDA), Facebook (META), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), and Google (GOOG) have outperformed the broader market considerably, and it's created this bifurcated index within U.S. equity markets. The rest of the companies in the S&P 500 are barely positive for the year on average, and it paints a picture of how the broader economy is doing.

Macroeconomic Data Trending Lower

Many economists had previously forecasted a recession to occur sometime in 2023, as summarized by the National Association For Business Economics (NABE) survey from December 2022, "A majority of respondents believes there is more than a 50% probability that a recession will occur in 2023". For those unfamiliar, NABE is the largest international association of applied economists, strategists, academics, and policy-makers and is widely used by Wall Street economists for their forecasts. GDP, which defines a recession as two consecutive quarters of negative growth, is holding up through the first quarter of 2023. However, as you can see below the growth trend is slowing.

Bureau of Economic Analysis

Monetary policy is doing its job accordingly based on the information above. Increasing the federal funds rate has without question impacted the economy and slowed inflation.

Data by YCharts

I don't believe Wall Street expected GDP to hold up this well though. The economy is still growing, so how long can this last? No one knows for certain, but if history is an indicator and assuming today's markets follow a normal business cycle, we are in the "slowdown" phase. A recession typically follows next.

Moving onto the employment sector, we've seen plenty of resiliency in 2023. Despite the seemingly endless amounts of headlines around tech layoffs this year, we haven't seen it translate to unemployment, yet.

Data by YCharts

Additionally, the U.S. continues to add new jobs amidst a slowing economy, as evidenced by the latest job report released for April. Unemployment remains at near historical lows. Economists from NABE's latest survey in May believe unemployment should be expected to rise into 2024. This will impact consumer demand, one of the few remaining bright spots in the U.S. economy. It's easy to imagine the trickle-down effect this will have on corporate profits, GDP, and ultimately, stock returns.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

The equity rally we've seen this year has been heavily driven by optimism around artificial intelligence. We haven't seen meaningful impacts on bottom-line profit margins across the largest S&P 500 companies yet, but investors are pricing that in now. We'll see as time passes the true impact of restrictive monetary on the broader economy, but in my opinion, the worst has yet to come.