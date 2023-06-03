Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

10 Dividend Aristocrats For The Ultimate 6% Yielding Retirement Portfolio

Jun. 03, 2023 7:45 AM ETABBV, AROW, CTBI, CVX, EDV, ENB, ENB:CA, ESS, FRT, KMLM, MO, PM, TROW1 Comment
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The NY Fed estimates a 68% recession probability within the next 12 months, the highest risk in 42 years.
  • Dividend aristocrats can provide a relatively safe investment option during a recession, with a history of raising dividends through economic downturns and much lower volatility.
  • A diversified high-yield portfolio of dividend aristocrats can offer market-like returns with lower volatility and higher yield.
  • These 10 high-yield aristocrats offer very safe yields, as proven by a 42-year dividend growth streak, BBB+ credit rating, and S&P 62nd percentile risk management.
  • Together with two hedging ETFs, they create a 6% yielding Ultra SWAN aristocrat portfolio that averages 9% peak bear market declines, 72% less than the S&P. It fell just 19% during the Great Recession, is 98% likely never to fall 20+% in the next 75 years, and is 80% likely to outperform a 60/40 retirement portfolio over the next 50 years.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Kings get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

happy couple on the beach

anyaberkut

This article was published on Dividend Kings on Wed, May 31st.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Here is part 1 of this 2-part series.

It's a very frustrating and frightening market for many investors.

x

NY Fed

x

Wide Moat Research

x

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

x

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)

x

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)

x

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)

x

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)

x

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)

x

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)

x

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)

x

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)

x

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)

x

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)

x

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)

x

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

x

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

x

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

x

Wide Moat Research

x

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

x

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

x

JPMorgan Asset Management

x

JPMorgan Asset Management

x

Advisor Perspectives

x

Bank of America

x

Advisor Perspectives

x

Michael Batnick

x

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

x

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

x

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

x

Charlie Bilello

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 13 model portfolios (all of which are beating the market in this correction)

  • my correction watchlist

  • my $2.5 million family hedge fund 

  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)

  • real-time chatroom support

  • real-time email notifications of all my retirement portfolio buys

  • numerous valuable investing tools

Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
104.8K Followers
Maximize your income with the world’s highest-quality dividend investments

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own almost all of these via ETFs.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.