Frontline: China Is Helping, But Will It Last?

Jun. 02, 2023 4:41 AM ETFrontline plc (FRO)STNG, TNK
Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Frontline reported a net income of $199.63 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023. Another solid quarter.
  • Frontline's Q2'23 outlook looks very positive.
  • Frontline declared a cash dividend of $0.70 per share in 1Q23.
  • I recommend buying FRO between $13.9 and $13.5 on a retracement, with potential lower support at $12.9.
Large container ship at sea - Top down Aerial Image

liorpt

Introduction

Cyprus-based Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) reported its first quarter 2023 results on May 31, 2023.

Important note: This article updates my article published on March 4, 2023. I have been following FRO on Seeking Alpha since 2015.

The company

Table

FRO 1Q23 Cash Generation (FRO Presentation)

Table

FRO daily rate per segment (FRO Press Release)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

FRO 1Q23 Tanker Market (FRO Presentation)

Frontline revenues

FRO Quarterly Revenues History (Fun Trading)

Chart

FRO 1Q23 Summary (FRO Presentation)

Frontline free cash flow

FRO Quarterly Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading)

Frontline cash versus debt

FRO Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

Frontline Technical Analysis

FRO TA Chart Short-Term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I trade short-term FRO occasionally.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

