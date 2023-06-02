Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF: Low Valuation And Economic Restructuring

Bears of Wall Street profile picture
Bears of Wall Street
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Indonesia is the second candidate, after India, for the title of Asia's best emerging economy.
  • Buying a fund would be a good decision for a long-term investment amid the rebuilding of the economy from a commodity country.
  • As India's fund, the ETF in question is priced at a lower multiple.
  • The country's economy still is dependent on demand for raw materials from China and India.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Best Short Ideas get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Aerial view of Jakarta, Indonesia capital city

AsianDream

Introduction

Indonesia has weathered the difficult global economic environment well: GDP growth is forecast at 4.8% in 2023 and 5% in 2024, thanks to a recovery in domestic demand and solid export performance. The country's economy, on the one hand, depends on demand for

Interest rates

Indonesia Interest Rate (Bloomberg)

% of market value

main fund holdings by sectors (fund data)

key info

Indonesian economy (technavio)

Numbers

Nickel forecast at a glance (S&P Global)

Tonnes in m

Indonesian coal seaborne export (Tradeviews)

stocks

main fund holdings (fund data)

Liked the article? Bears of Wall Street is happy to announce that you can gain access to the growing library of similar articles with a bearish sentiment by subscribing to the #1 Seeking Alpha marketplace service for short ideas called Best Short Ideas. If you like to enter the world of short selling and learn more about unconventional stock market strategies, then give the service a try and opt for the FREE 14-day trial today! More details here.

This article was written by

Bears of Wall Street profile picture
Bears of Wall Street
6.56K Followers
The #1 service dedicated to short ideas

Bears of Wall Street is a community of traders and financial analysts, who take a pragmatic approach to valuing companies. The majority of our articles have bearish sentiment and reflect our short stance on the market. Our investments include short sales of common stock. If you liked our writing style and our view on the market – don’t forget to subscribe. If you have questions – feel free to ask them via direct messaging or through the comment section.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.