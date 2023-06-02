Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
StoneCo's Financial Upswing: Growing Revenues And Profitability

Jun. 02, 2023 5:09 AM ETStoneCo Ltd. (STNE)PAGS
Manuel Paul Dipold
Summary

  • StoneCo is an attractive investment due to its operation in the emerging fintech sector in Brazil, increasing revenues, and growing profitability.
  • The company is expected to benefit from the general tailwinds of digitization and cashless payment, with the potential for significant net income growth.
  • However, investors should consider Brazil-specific risks and the company's dependency on the country's economic development.

Investment Thesis

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) is an attractive investment for many reasons. They are operating in the emerging country of Brazil and the future-oriented fintech sector. They have rising revenues, growing profitability, and a cheap forward P/E ratio. Meanwhile, the

Manuel Paul Dipold
My focus is on a total return style with long and short positions (10-30% short positions). My main expertise is the current technological and geopolitical shift with the amazing investment opportunities they offer. Therefore, I always try to find stocks or whole sectors with favorable risk-reward structures. My long investment style is a core-satellite strategy: The core consists of large caps and/or ETFs. The satellites around this core are small caps, potential 10-baggers, and undervalued stocks. In short selling, I focus on overvalued stocks that will fall back down sooner or later. My name is Manuel Paul Dipold. Born in Germany but lived 8 years in Asia. I am myself an entrepreneur and have many entrepreneur friends. I am not a professional investor but it´s a hobby I love. So I know Europe and Asia very well and seek undervalued or high-growth stocks - always with valuation, geopolitical and social shifts in mind.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in STNE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

