The Emerging Market Crisis That Never Was

Summary

  • Emerging market (EM) fixed income has evolved into a more robust asset class since the 1990s, showing limited contagion and more tiering of credit spreads during the Covid crisis.
  • Factors such as central banks adopting quantitative easing, longer average maturity of EM debt, and improved external reserves and official support have contributed to the resilience of EM bonds.
  • EM bond markets have remained resilient since the Ukraine shock and during G7 policy tightening, with higher-grade EM debt markets well-positioned to attract increased capital inflows.

Emerging markets sign against economy background with graph and coins

Maria Vonotna

By Robin Marshall, Director of Fixed Income and Multi-Asset Research, FTSE Russell

Emerging markets (EM) have been regarded as a high risk, and predominantly risk-on asset class, when the Covid crisis occurred in Q1, 2020[1]. Fears

Chart 1 - EM yield spreads over G7 bonds

Chart 2 - EM, China and US Treasury 7-10 year yields

Chart 3: asset classes

Chart 4: annualized returns and duration

A leading global provider of benchmarks, analytics, and data solutions with multi-asset capabilities FTSE Russell's solutions offer a true representation of global markets across asset classes, styles, and strategies. Our global perspective is underpinned by specialist knowledge gained from developing local solutions and understanding client needs around the world. FTSE Russell is a wholly owned subsidiary of London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), and is a unit of the Information Services Division.FTSE Russell’s expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers. ETF providers, and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create investment funds, ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. FTSE Russell indexes also provide clients with tools for asset allocation, investment strategy analysis and risk management.The Yield Book analytical insights With the recent addition of The Yield Book business, FTSE Russell extends its expertise in analytics to a highly respected analytics platform that serves approximately 350 institutions globally including investment management firms, banks, central banks, insurance companies, pension funds, broker-dealers, hedge funds and investment management firms. The Yield Book offers analytical insights into a broad array of fixed income instruments with specific focus on mortgage, government, corporate and derivative securities.

