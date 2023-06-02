Sean Gallup/Getty Images News

Raytheon (NYSE:RTX) is one of my favorite stocks for our uncertain times. It has a solid competitive position in the US Defense & Aerospace Industry, a burgeoning private aviation business, and its weapons systems are not only essential but have been continually exceeding expectations in Ukraine. There have also been some further positive developments for the stock recently.

Debt ceiling deal shows that the Defense Budget seems pretty sacrosanct and that leadership on both sides of the aisle want robust national defense.

The pace of the increases in defense spending by our Western allies, and Japan, was even more than expected when I wrote up the name in Jan.

The commercial aerospace segment continues to show exceptional strength and validates the logic for the original tie-up, diminishing a major risk.

Supply chain issues have been one of the main issues vexing the firm and industry, and CEO Greg Hayes has reported he sees improvement.

I previously covered RTX stock at the beginning of the year in an article I still fully stand by. You may look at the below chart at the price return since I published and laugh and say, this guy was wrong; I won't listen.

Seeking Alpha

However, I think you'd be wrong. I titled my article "Hurry Up and Wait For a Generational Boom in Defense Spending" for a reason. That reason is: waiting on Uncle Sam can be like watching paint dry. You can use it to your advantage, though. I have had sangfroid in this stock position and have faith in the strong management team. I have continued buying and will continue to as possible.

Company Reports

There are several reasons to like the stock, despite a lagging price performance lately. Still, mostly, I think Raytheon's product mix is going to make it one of the prime beneficiaries of a generational rise in Defense spending.

It may be easy to forget and grim to point out that every Russian aircraft, drone, or hypersonic missile destroyed is a piece of defense equipment that Russia's beleaguered and isolated defense industry must replace.

CSIS

Russia's frequent missile attacks might have fallen out of the headlines a bit, and one of the possible reasons is that Raytheon's weapons systems are shooting them down with consistency, which is likely amongst one of the most impactful advertisements possible.

Governments worldwide, tasked with keeping their citizens safe in a climate of deteriorating security, have surely taken notice.

Destroying the Competition

Russian losses in equipment and personnel have been of a decisive nature. Even if it had the equipment to sell, many former buyers are doubtless considering switching to better Western equipment, even historically steadfast buyers of Russian arms like Vietnam. Remember the last time China fought a war was against the former American adversary in 1979.

There are very few stakeholders in our American system who are more needed by the United States and its allies, now in an overt Great Power confrontation with China and Russia, than Raytheon Technologies.

And, as I predicted, the US Government is taking the lead to find efficiencies and improvements in the defense industrial base that will eventually likely benefit Raytheon's profitability and may also improve labor and supply chain issues.

As I mentioned, I think the problems with a globalized defense industrial base and supply chain issues will be getting some relief from its main buyer as the nature of the standoff intensifies, which seems all but inevitable at this point.

While the industry has been encouraged by President Biden's recently proposed Defense Budget for FY24, I'll go on record right now saying I think the eventual number will be significantly higher. If the posture continues deteriorating with China, you're going to see significant increases in missile quantities below significantly increased, many of which are Raytheon products.

DoD

Raytheon, key in the US production of hypersonic missiles (that actually work) should enjoy some tailwinds from the government investing in key composite parts under the Defense Production Act. It's good to be needed.

Use Price Weakness As an Opportunity

I actually have seen the price weakness as a great opportunity. I personally buy stock directly from the company through computershares.com. I find this option has several psychological advantages, including:

1. You don't look at your brokerage account, and it is more difficult to sell

2. You can automatically re-invest dividends or collect cash directly into your bank account every quarter.

3. You can make automatic monthly purchases (taking advantage of drawdowns to build your share base for more effective compounding)

4. Use your brokerage for options and Tech stocks, but build long-term wealth by building large positions in proven compounders like Raytheon.

The outperformance of Technology has been pretty spectacular recently. Still, I find a real advantage in having a solid stock like Raytheon that I am automatically buying no matter what the whims of a fickle and frustrating market may bring.

It's always good to have diversification across several different planes of risk. But the Defense titan's current price is even below the low-end of analyst estimates, and a relative reversion into Value from Growth is increasing in likelihood.

Seeking Alpha

Raytheon is a nice stock because, like its big-defense peers, it has a driver that is pretty much divorced from economic activity except in the most extreme circumstances.

The US Defense budget is a major driver of sales. Commercial aerospace demand has recovered from pre-pandemic levels, and there could still be a lot of upside in this area if we get a soft landing or avoid a recession.

The Aristocrats: Raytheon's Dividend

Raytheon's dividend has stellar grades on Safety, reflecting the strong commercial position and virtually protected position it is in by virtue of being so intimately tied to a core need of the state.

The consistency is as high as you get, and that's why you can view price weakness as an opportunity if you're interested in building a large position.

Seeking Alpha

The yield itself is not the highest, but given the other attributes of the stock and the secular potential for increased defense spending around the world, I'd say that this company's dividend has a high chance of growing in the future. The firm is a dividend aristocrat.

Seeking Alpha

And given the upside drivers and secular catalysts for growth and demand that could very well be higher than any time since 1990, I find this dividend a very safe one made even more appealing by the price appreciation for the stock as we settle more comfortably into our dual-front Cold War.

Any flare-ups, like in Taiwan, and the upside I currently envision is likely too low.

The Commercial Significance of PATRIOT Outperformance

The company's product mix is particularly appealing to the changing needs of the world. Recent outperformance by the PATRIOT missile under the able hand of Ukrainian crews shocked many analysts when the system was able to completely destroy a Russian volley of the much vaunted Kinzhal Hypersonic Missiles.

@ChuckPfarrer

Raytheon's Patriot Missile system has performed above expectations in Ukraine. It has also thwarted a key military advancement of Russia and China meant to help achieve strategic parity with the United States (hypersonic missiles). It looks like Raytheon has upgraded these puppies a bit since Desert Storm. It's not all the advanced capability; Putin also appears to have stretched the truth.

Every country in the free world, and some not in it, will likely want one or the successor product (LTAMDS), which is even more impressive. They are not cheap. I think every country that is boosting defense back to levels seen many years ago, the PATRIOT and its successor, will be one of the first items on their wishlist.

Risks and Where I Could Be Wrong

While there are many tailwinds for Raytheon, the Defense Industry also has a full bounty of risks. One of the tailwinds, the US helping the modernization and streamlining of the defense industrial base, could actually become a major headache for Raytheon and its large peers if the US government determines that consolidation majorly deters industry competitiveness.

DoD

The pace of consolidation has happened pretty rapidly and in two waves. One of the effects, obviously, has been that the big guys have a major competitive advantage and, for many key product areas, maintain effective oligopolies. There have been some new defense entrants making a stir that could prove more problematic if some of the barriers to competition are eliminated in the name of finding efficiency.

Such a change would be a slow-moving risk that you would have time to respond to. But there is always the regular cast of risks for Defense stalwarts in the post-COVID environment.

Supply chain issues are beginning to resolve. But they could easily re-emerge. Many labor issues could be exacerbated by experienced employees retiring. Though the company has hired a lot of great talent in the past years, it still has a lot of unfilled positions.

The risk of inflation is a double-edged sword for the Defense Budget in some ways. While inflation can be very problematic, some of the reforms, like more multi-year contracts, should mitigate its effects.

A return of inflation could actually lead to more generous increases in the Defense budget, particularly if the supply chain's efficiencies are increased in other areas. It will be a key risk I will monitor when assessing Raytheon.

Conclusion

Recency bias can sometimes prevent us from realizing that unforeseen events we perceive as anomalous might just be signaling that future events will be more similar to their intensified tenor. Unfortunately, it seems that Russia's invasion of Ukraine could prove such an event. Increasingly, the post-war order that saw so much growth and cooperation under its reign seems to have all but receded into the past.

This dramatically changes both the demand for the wares Raytheon and also the perception of their use. It's very difficult to argue that supplying a democratic ally with defensive weapons prevents the devastating toll from indiscriminate targeting of densely populated civilian areas.

One takeaway of the debt ceiling deal that was hidden in the drama is that a bipartisan consensus is emerging on a strong defense posture to confront China and Russia, but also to help our allies do the same. Some of the most vital tools that our military and those of our allies our sold by Raytheon, and they keep getting contracts to produce more.

Let this dividend aristocrat work for you and build your wealth over time. Use price weakness to accumulate a bigger position in this name when you can. I think now is a perfect time.