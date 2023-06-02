Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Google: The Only Real AI Threat To Nvidia

Jun. 02, 2023 6:39 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLNVDA3 Comments
James Foord profile picture
James Foord
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Nvidia holds a monopoly like grip on the GPU market.
  • This is costing companies like Google a lot of money, which is why they are taking action.
  • Google is already developing and using technology that will compete with NVDA's chips.
  • I believe Google has what it takes (motivation and resources) to challenge Nvidia to the throne.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Pragmatic Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Fantasy Celtic throne with burners and candles

FairytaleDesign/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis Summary

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) has, quite justifiably, gained a significant amount of interest following its latest earnings report. NVDA is at the head of the AI revolution, thanks to its best-in-class GPUs and accompanying software. There is not much

GPU Market forecast

GPU Market forecast (Global Market Insights)

This is just one of many exciting cryptocurrencies you can buy right now!

Join Technically Crypto to stay ahead of the latest news and trends in the crypto space. Learn the ins and outs of blockchain technology and how you can profit from it.Crypto Memes – Meme MugsHere's what you will get with your subscription:

- Access to our Crypto Portfolio.

- On-chain analysis of Bitcoin and Ethereum.

- Deep dive reports on Altcoins.

- Technical Analysis of major cryptocurrencies.

- News updates.

Crypto is changing the future, don't just watch it, be a part of it!

This article was written by

James Foord profile picture
James Foord
16.83K Followers
Macro, crypto, commodities, international equities and so much more.

James Foord is an economist and financial writer with over five years of experience writing about stocks and crypto. His lifelong interest in monetary policy and innovative technologies led him to specialize in macroeconomics, crypto and technology. Given the current macro outlook, he is focused on commodities, real assets, international equities and value stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.