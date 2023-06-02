Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alibaba: Market Underestimates The Direct Benefit Of Spinning Off Company Divisions

Jun. 02, 2023 5:43 AM ETAlibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)
Bears of Wall Street profile picture
Bears of Wall Street
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The main news was Alibaba's spin-off of the cloud segment and the IPO of first Freshippo and then Cainiao.
  • Spin-offs are the right decision for both the parent company and new public companies.
  • Alibaba will disclose the value of operating and growing units, getting real money for it here and now, getting rid of some financial losses and the need to finance their development independently.
  • Competition between e-commerce sites is intensifying, as noted by the management itself, but operating indicators are improving.
Jack Ma Awards Rural Schoolmasters In Western China

Wang He

Introduction

The main event is that Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) board has approved a full spin-off of Cloud Intelligence Group through a dividend distribution to shareholders. At the same time, the conference call in this part was absolutely uninformative, not a

percents

Growth Perspective (Simply Wall St)

text

China Commerce info (company presentation)

numbers

company financials (the company presentation)

numbers

financial valuation (multiples )

Bears of Wall Street
Bears of Wall Street is a community of traders and financial analysts, who take a pragmatic approach to valuing companies. The majority of our articles have bearish sentiment and reflect our short stance on the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

