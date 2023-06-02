Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ICL Group: Remarkable Dividend That Seems Solid

Jun. 02, 2023 5:47 AM ETICL Group Ltd (ICL)
Summary

  • ICL Group Ltd, a fertilizer company, maintains a strong financial position with a solid dividend yield of over 15% despite a decline in fertilizer prices.
  • The company's dividend is expected to be sustainable at a 7-10% yield, with potential for growth in revenue and bottom line.
  • ICL faces risks such as debt management and production chain disruptions, but its robust financial state and strategic management can help mitigate these challenges.

Agricultural crops sprayer in a field of tulips during springtime seen from above

Eloi_Omella

Investment Summary

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) is a company in the fertilizer market offering a broad array of products and solutions to industries like agriculture, food, and engineered materials. With operations in more than 30 countries, ICL provides a diverse

I take a look at a variety of companies across several sectors. I like to dive deep and see what really makes a company a good investment compared competitors. Creating a long-term portfolio and managing it is always the goal.

