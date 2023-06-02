Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
inTEST Corporation: Risk/Reward For New Investors Is Not Attractive

Jun. 02, 2023 6:07 AM ETinTEST Corporation (INTT)
Gytis Zizys
Summary

  • inTEST Corporation's share price has skyrocketed nearly 200% in one year, but the company is currently overpriced and assigned a hold rating.
  • The company has made successful acquisitions and implemented a 5-Point Strategy, leading to faster growth rates than expected.
  • Despite decent financials and growth prospects, the current valuation is too high for new investors, and a better entry point may present itself in the future.

Female engineer at laptop assembling semiconductor

Hero Images Inc/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

With the share price skyrocketing almost 200% in one year, I wanted to take a look at the company's growth prospects and see if it is still worth investing in inTEST Corporation (

Interest Coverage Ratio of INTT

Interest Coverage Ratio (Own Calculations)

Current Ratio of INTT

Current Ratio (Own Calculations)

ROA and ROE of INTT

ROA and ROE (Own Calculations)

ROIC of INTT

ROIC (Own Calculations)

Margins of INTT

Margins (Own Calculations)

Intrinsic Value of INTT

Intrinsic Value (Own Calculations)

MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

