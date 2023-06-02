Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AI Revolution And Debt Ceiling Resolution

Wade Slome, CFA
Summary

  • Overall stock market performance has been a mixed bag at best. Adding to investor anxiety is the debt ceiling negotiations.
  • The surge in stock prices this year can be, in large part, attributed to the performance of the top 1% of stocks in the S&P 500, which combined account for almost 25% of the index’s total value. Every other segment of the stock market outside of technology is down for the year.
  • An artificial intelligence (AI) revolution has been gaining momentum and contributed to the technology-heavy NASDAQ catapulting +5.8% for the month and +23.6% for 2023.

AI, Machine learning, robot hand ai artificial intelligence assistance human touching on big data network connection background, Science artificial intelligence technology, innovation and futuristic.

David Gyung

On the surface, last month’s performance of the stock market as measured by the S&P 500 index (+0.3%) seemed encouraging but rather pedestrian. Fears of sticky-high inflation, more potential Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, contagion uncertainty surrounding a mini-banking crisis, along with looming recession

CPI 6-month and year-on-year inflation

Image showing NVIDIA products - the computing engines behind the AI revolution

Forward P/E ratios for S&P 400, S&P 500 and S&P 600

Wade Slome, CFA
Wade W. Slome, CFA, CFP® is President and Founder of Sidoxia Capital Management, LLC and published author of How I Managed $20,000,000,000.00 by Age 32. In addition, Mr. Slome has been a media go-to resource as seen on CNBC and ABC News. He has also been quoted in the Wall Street Journal, USA Today, New York Times, Dow Jones, Investor's Business Daily, Bloomberg, Smart Money, among other media publications. Online, he is lead editor of the investment blog, InvestingCaffeine.com and a contributing writer to Morningstar, and Wall St. Cheat Sheet. Bloomberg identified him as the second youngest manager among the largest 25 actively-managed U.S. mutual funds in 2005. Besides his work at Sidoxia, Mr. Slome is an instructor at the University of California, Irvine extension department, where he teaches the Advanced Stock Investment course. Wade Slome holds an MBA from Cornell University with an emphasis in Finance. He earned a B.A. in Economics from UCLA. In addition, he holds the credentials of CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) and CFP® (Certified Financial Planner). Mr. Slome managed one of the ten largest growth funds in the country ($20 billion in assets under management) at American Century Investments, and currently manages a hedge fund in addition to separate customized accounts for a selective client base at his firm (Sidoxia Capital Management, LLC) in Newport Beach, California.

