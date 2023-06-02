Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
USAI: Energy ETF With 6% Dividend Yield And Exposure To Midstream Companies

Summary

  • Pacer American Energy Independence ETF offers exposure to midstream energy companies in the US and Canada, providing a less volatile and higher-yielding alternative to traditional energy ETFs.
  • With a dividend yield of around 6.4%, USAI's focus on midstream companies ensures a stable income stream, making it an attractive option for investors amid economic uncertainty.
  • Despite a higher expense ratio of 0.75%, the unique selection criteria and exposure to the midstream energy industry justify the cost.

Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (NYSEARCA:USAI) gives exposure to US and Canadian companies that generate most of their cash flow from midstream energy operations. With AUM of about $44M, USAI tracks the American Energy Independence Index. This ETF's holdings are unique

USAI's top 10 holdings

USAI's top 10 holdings (ETF.com)

USAI and VDE overlap

USAI and VDE overlap (etfrc.com)

USAI's dividends vs peers

USAI's dividends vs peers (Seeking Alpha)

I am an undergraduate student at St. Mary's University studying Finance and Risk Management.  I have a passion for investments and have been investing since I was 15. Closely associated with Modern Income Investor.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

