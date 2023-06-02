Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SentinelOne: Why I'm A Lone Voice Bearish

Jun. 02, 2023 7:05 AM ETSentinelOne, Inc. (S)CRWD2 Comments
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • SentinelOne's earnings report disappointed investors with lower revenue growth rates and a delayed path to free cash flow breakeven.
  • The company faces challenges due to vendor consolidation and customer resistance to upselling and cross-selling strategies.
  • The downward revision in the full-year outlook and growth rates raises concerns about meeting high investor expectations.
  • Achieving free cash flow targets by fiscal 2025 may be delayed, despite progress in SentinelOne's profitability profile.
  • I do much more than just articles at Deep Value Returns: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Financial crisis stock chart business on economy market background with down diagram money exchange finance graph or loss global investment trade analysis recession and fall sales price crash risk.

Lemon_tm

Investment Thesis

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) delivered a tough earnings result last night. Not only were its revenue growth rates guided lower, but its underlying path to free cash flow breakeven has been pushed back into the next fiscal year.

At

S Q1 2024

S Q1 2024

S revenue growth rates

S revenue growth rates

SA Premium

SA Premium

S Q1 2024

S Q1 2024

Strong Investment Potential

My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.

I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.

Investing Made EASY

As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.

    • Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.
    • Check out members' reviews.
    • High-quality, actionable insightful stock picks.
    • The place where value is everything.

This article was written by

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
42.13K Followers
Energy transition, commodities, and tech
THANK YOU for all the help that everyone has so kindly offered me, in how to think about businesses from different perspectives.

DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Marketplace with real performance. No gimmicks. I provide a hand-holding service. Plus regular stock updates.

We are all working together to compound returns.

WARNING: Any stocks that you feel like buying after discussions with me are your responsibility.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.