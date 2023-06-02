SentinelOne: Why I'm A Lone Voice Bearish
Summary
- SentinelOne's earnings report disappointed investors with lower revenue growth rates and a delayed path to free cash flow breakeven.
- The company faces challenges due to vendor consolidation and customer resistance to upselling and cross-selling strategies.
- The downward revision in the full-year outlook and growth rates raises concerns about meeting high investor expectations.
- Achieving free cash flow targets by fiscal 2025 may be delayed, despite progress in SentinelOne's profitability profile.
- I do much more than just articles at Deep Value Returns: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
SentinelOne (NYSE:S) delivered a tough earnings result last night. Not only were its revenue growth rates guided lower, but its underlying path to free cash flow breakeven has been pushed back into the next fiscal year.
At a time when investors are demanding a clear strategy towards near-term profitable growth, SentinelOne delivered to investors precisely the opposite of this.
I make the case that investors should not seek to buy this dip.
Why SentinelOne? What's the Story?
The problem, though, is that it's one thing to rapidly grow your business when you don't need to be concerned about the underlying profitability of the business. But it's quite another to pivot the company's culture from "growth at any cost," to thinking about the long-term viability of the business.
This quote is from my work a few weeks ago on SentinelOne. In fact, as I look through SA, in the past year, I'm the only person that holds a sell rating on this stock.
SentinelOne is a cybersecurity company that specializes in endpoint protection. The problem for SentinelOne is that right now, enterprises are going through a period of IT software digestion.
This means that, during the pandemic years, IT budgets massively increased and companies were aggressively being sold to and adopting all kinds of best of breeds cybersecurity products.
However, the theme that has been taking place in the past few months is one of vendor consolation. I've already reported on this to Deep Value Returns members and you can also see this expressed in yesterday's free CrowdStrike (CRWD) analysis.
In essence, the problem for SentinelOne is not that the business is not in demand. It is experiencing healthy demand, but the problem can be best depicted below.
What you see above is that SentinelOne's ease of upselling and cross to its customers is seeing some customer resistance. And when investors' expectations are just so high, any unexpected pushback and slowdown in net retention rates has a significant impact on SentinelOne's revenue growth rates, the topic that we'll now turn to.
Revenue Growth Rates Decelerate
As of 90 days ago, SentinelOne was expecting to grow faster than 50% CAGR. For investors, that level of hypergrowth allowed SentinelOne to continue to be highly unprofitable and press forward with its strategy of investing for growth.
The problem now is that SentinelOne has downwards revised its full-year outlook by more than 7%, which meaningfully impacts its expected medium-term growth rates.
Simply put, if SentinelOne is guided for fiscal Q2 2024 to grow by around 38% y/y, this means that analysts were dramatically wrong on SentinelOne's near-term growth rates.
And if investors' expectations are high, and the consensus is wrong, that poses a significant problem.
Profitability Profile is the Key Bear Case
Next, we'll address SentinelOne's profitability profile.
Above we can see that SentinelOne is making solid progress on its profitability profile. However, the main question that now surfaces is whether or not SentinelOne can indeed reach its free cash flow targets in fiscal 2024 as SentinelOne has been recently declaring.
This was obviously a key topic that surfaced on the call. This is what SentinelOne declared,
[...] in terms of free cash flow, I think in light of the reduced top line expectations for the year, I think the target for this year, where we said we could potentially hit it in the latter part of this year, say, Q4, I think that's probably better off thinking of that as a fiscal '25 activity just based on the lower top line.
Essentially, SentinelOne now believes that its free cash flow breakeven profile will be pushed slightly further back than it previously expected.
The Bottom Line
SentinelOne's recent earnings report disappointed investors as its revenue growth rates were revised lower and the path to free cash flow breakeven was pushed back.
SentinelOne is facing challenges due to vendor consolidation and customer resistance in upselling and cross-selling strategies.
The downward revision in the full-year outlook and medium-term growth rates raises concerns about meeting high investor expectations.
While SentinelOne has shown progress in its profitability profile, achieving its free cash flow targets by fiscal 2025 may be delayed. Overall, the earnings result and outlook suggest caution for investors considering buying the dip in SentinelOne.
Strong Investment Potential
My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.
I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.
Investing Made EASY
As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.
- Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.
- Check out members' reviews.
- High-quality, actionable insightful stock picks.
- The place where value is everything.
This article was written by
DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Marketplace with real performance. No gimmicks. I provide a hand-holding service. Plus regular stock updates.
We are all working together to compound returns.
WARNING: Any stocks that you feel like buying after discussions with me are your responsibility.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.