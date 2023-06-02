Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
iHeartMedia: A Hold For Now, Even Though Management Sounded Optimistic

Jun. 02, 2023 7:23 AM ETiHeartMedia, Inc. (IHRT), IHRTB
Matthew Smith
Summary

  • iHeartMedia's Q1 results show a decline in revenues, EBITDA and FCF - causing concerns about the company's ability to handle its debt load.
  • Management remains optimistic about the future, expecting a recovery in ad spending and positive free cash flow in each of the three remaining quarters of 2023.
  • Management should focus on repurchasing their bonds, trading at deep discounts to par, and positioning the company to achieve the net leverage ratio goal of 4x.

We have been working our way through various earnings reports and conference calls over the last few weeks and have gotten behind as we are having to spend more time analyzing comments from management and looking up historical

iHeartMedia's operating leverage

The Multiplatform Group, which includes the broadcast radio assets, shows perfectly the operating leverage at work. (iHeartMedia Q1 2023 Investor Presentation)

iHeartMedia Debt Repurchase

iHeartMedia's Form 10-Q provides more detailed figures for their debt repurchases in the quarter. (iHeartMedia 10-Q, SEC)

Matthew Smith
Follow us on Twitter here: @theinvestar Previously a Trader/Portfolio Manager for a Treasury Office managing anywhere from $10-20 billion (treasury assets, retirement benefits, endowment related funds), currently part of a team that oversees an outside investment manager managing almost $30 billion. Previously the founder of theinvestar.com, LLC. theinvestar.com, LLC was a leading news provider on the potash and uranium mining industries supplying data services, commentary, interviews, investment news, newsletters and quarterly industry publications.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IHRT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

We own IHRT in personal and client accounts. We may add more to maintain weightings to target allocations in various portfolios. We may also purchase some of the company's bonds mentioned in the article but currently do not own any of those.

