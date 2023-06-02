Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hess Midstream Offers Both Safety And An Increasing Dividend

Jun. 02, 2023 7:29 AM ETHess Midstream LP (HESM)
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
1.27K Followers

Summary

  • Hess Midstream offers investors a mix of safety and income, with a strong balance sheet profile and downside-protected contracts.
  • The company has a free cash flow yield of about 10% based on 2023 projections and pays out a dividend yield of around 8.4%.
  • HESM is expected to see solid growth as its parent re-ramps activity in the Bakken.
Oil And Gas Pipeline In Winter

imaginima

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) is a midstream gatherer and processor (G&P) that offers investors an intriguing mix of safety and income.

Company Profile

HESM owns an integrated system of oil, gas, and produced water handling assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
1.27K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.