Sea Limited: Buying With Both Hands As Shares Plunge
Summary
- Sea Limited investors were hammered as SE stock fell more than 35% over the past three weeks.
- Weak holders who chased its highs in May were given an invaluable lesson about valuation and over-optimism.
- I assessed that the market is gloomy now on Sea Limited's prospects, allowing early dip buyers the opportunity to consider adding exposure.
- Ultimate Growth Investing members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
In our previous update, we urged investors to brace for impact as the leading internet company in Singapore-based Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) prepared to report its first-quarter earnings.
Momentum investors chased SE's recovery from its February lows as they anticipated a more robust second half from CEO Forrest Li and his team. However, harsh reality struck as SE fell more than 35% through this week's lows, potentially attracting early dip buyers back into the fray.
Should investors capitalize against the market pessimism after the selloff that hammered investors over the past three weeks? I updated members of our service to pick up exposure, as the selling momentum could subside as SE re-tested its February lows.
SE buyers are at a critical juncture, assessing the company's ability to rejuvenate gross merchandise value or GMV growth while charting its path toward sustainable profitability.
Analysts were concerned about the trajectory of Shopee's (e-commerce unit) GMV recovery but were likely disappointed, as it likely fell 4% sequentially, based on management's commentary.
New investors to SE should note that management stopped proffering quarterly GMV disclosures (and consequently take rates) from this fiscal year. I assessed that while management attempts to channel investors' focus into its ability to chart profitable growth, SE is not a value stock (and is still unprofitable).
As such, if growth investors don't have full visibility over fundamental metrics like GMV, demonstrating its ability for profitable growth (not either or), it's justified for investors to reflect significant execution risks.
Morningstar reminded investors that it anticipates Shopee to remain the company's "main growth driver for the long term," underpinning SE's growth valuation multiple (Forward EBITDA multiple: 14.9x). As such, investors must assess Sea Limited's ability to normalize its GMV growth recovery over time even as it attempts its transition toward profitability.
Garena's (gaming unit) significant slowdown in FQ1 likely spooked investors, as the gaming unit is critical to underpinning Sea Limited's overall adjusted EBITDA profitability.
However, Garena posted a revenue growth of -52.5%, affected by a weaker monetization environment. Management highlighted that "monetization weakened due to a lower paying user ratio." Notably, Garena posted a paying user ratio of 7.7%, down markedly from last year's 10%. As such, Garena delivered an adjusted EBITDA of $230.1M for FQ1, down 46% from last year.
I highlighted in my previous update that investors must not take the concentration risks from Garena lightly, as it's a critical profitability driver for Sea Limited, given the transition for Shopee in the near term.
Accordingly, I reminded investors not to chase SE's previous unsustainable momentum surge, as Wall Street analysts got too optimistic with their estimates. Coupled with an unattractive valuation then, I cautioned that "disappointing news moving ahead could lead to a steep pullback."
However, "disappointing" is unlikely an understatement, as investors must now deal with Garena's uncertainties while navigating Shopee's profitability push (with negative GMV growth).
Coupled with heightened macroeconomic risks, Sea Limited investors are in an unenviable position as the company struggles to chart life after the pandemic bubble.
However, I have consistently reminded members that they should get more excited when the market is pessimistic and less so when it is optimistic. The market was over-optimistic pre-earnings, but the mood seems gloomy now. A look at Bloomberg's pre- and post-earnings article title succinctly captured the nuances.
On May 11, a few days before Sea Limited's earnings release, Bloomberg highlighted that "Sea's 112% rally shines light on path to recovery." It could have encouraged investors who read the news to make investment decisions to add more exposure.
However, on May 16 (post-earnings), Bloomberg turned pessimistic, as it reported: "Sea misses profit estimates, showing turnaround still fragile." Depending on both the news reports to make your buy/sell decisions could have triggered some weak holders to buy high and sell low.
How about now?
SE suffered a steep selloff, with a decline of more than 35% over the past three weeks. Therefore, SE investors saw their gains from its February lows toward its May highs wiped out.
As such, I assessed that investors who chased SE's momentum into May highs (including the late buyers expecting a breakout) are likely stunned. Weak holders could also have fled, as they didn't anticipate the significant force of the downside volatility over the past three weeks. The price action clearly demonstrates that sellers were forced out in a hurry, exacerbating the downside volatility.
With a re-test against February lows, SE could potentially bottom out here, even though I must highlight that there isn't price action confirmation. However, SE's medium-term downtrend bias had already been reversed, but dip buyers must emerge from hiding now and push SE's momentum back above the 50-week moving average (blue line).
Failing which, a further drop between the gap toward SE's previous November lows should not be ruled out, demonstrating that sellers remain in substantial control.
Rating: Speculative Buy (Revised from Hold). See additional disclosure below for important notes accompanying the thesis presented.
We Want To Hear From You
Have additional commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our thesis? Saw something important that we didn't? Agree or disagree? Comment below and let us know why, and help everyone in the community to learn better!
A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service
- We believe price action is a leading indicator.
- We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
- We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
- We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
- We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
- Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
- Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.
Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.
JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022.
About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore and currently holds the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Our cautious/speculative ratings carry a higher risk profile. They are only intended for sophisticated investors/traders. We urge new or inexperienced investors to avoid relying on such ratings. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified. Moreover, investors must exercise prudence and devise appropriate risk management strategies, such as pre-defined stop-loss/profit-taking targets, within a suitable risk exposure.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.