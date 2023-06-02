Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
WTMF: May Not Provide The Hedge Investors Expect

Summary

  • The WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (WTMF ETF) is an actively managed ETF aiming to achieve positive returns in various market conditions.
  • The fund utilizes a quantitative, rules-based strategy to capture trends in equity, commodity, currency, and U.S. treasury futures, and may invest up to 5% in bitcoin futures.
  • While the WTMF ETF has returned an impressive 9.6% YTD, its historical performance suggests it may not offer diversification benefits that investors expect from managed futures funds.

Financial Trading Concept with Abstract Numbers Up and Down Arrows

Investors looking to build long-term diversified portfolios often look to add a 'managed futures' strategy to their portfolios. In theory, managed futures funds simply follow price trends and can make money in both up and down markets. Unfortunately, for retail investors, there are not many good

WTMF portfolio holdings

Figure 1 - WTMF portfolio holdings (Author created from WTMF holdings report)

WTMF historical returns have been very modest

Figure 2 - WTMF historical returns have been very modest (morningstar.com)

Managed futures tend to have low correlation with equity markets

Figure 3 - Managed Futures tend to have low correlation with the S&P 500 (finominal.com)

Adding WTMF to a 60/40 portfolio

Figure 4 - Adding WTMF to a 60/40 portfolio (Author created with Portfolio Visualizer)

Adding WTMF to a 60/40 portfolio did not improve risk-adjusted returns

Figure 5 - Adding WTMF to a 60/40 portfolio did not improve risk-adjusted returns (Author created with Portfolio Visualizer)

WTMF did not offset poor 60/40 returns

Figure 6 - WTMF did not offset poor 60/40 returns in 2015, 2018, and 2020 (Author created with Portfolio Visualizer)

WTMF returned -6.5% in 2022 when peers delivered positive returns

Figure 7 - WTMF returned -6.5% in 2022 while peers delivered positive returns (Seeking Alpha)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

