WESCO Remains Positioned In High-Growth, Consolidating Markets

Jun. 02, 2023 8:10 AM ETWESCO International, Inc. (WCC)
Jishan Sidhu
Summary

  • WESCO, a leading electrical distribution and services company, is currently undervalued by 36% with a fair value of $214.60, according to a weighted average of DCF and Alpha Spread's multiples-based relative valuation tool.
  • The company's strategic positioning in macro growth sectors, operational capabilities, and disciplined capital allocation strategy make it a strong buy.
  • Risks and challenges include continued supply chain duress, inflationary pressure, and potential difficulties in managing global operations.

High Voltage Electric Power Lines At Sunset

WESCO (NYSE:WCC) is a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based electrical distribution and services company. The company's operations span electrical, industrial, communications, maintenance, repair and operating, and OEM products, in addition to construction materials and advanced logistics services.

2022 Overview

Value Prop

Market Shift from 2019 Onwards

WESCO (Dark Blue) vs Industry & Market

Comparable Companies

Relative Valuation

Macro Growth Support

Effect of the Merger With Anixter

Capital Allocation

Capital Deployment Strategy

I am a Canadian business student focused on quality long-only articles and searching for high-value companies. I have an event-driven focus, evaluating how equities perform under macro events, considering their financials and corporate strategy above all else.Through university clubs, I would also like to disclose my association with Francesco Infusino.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in WCC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

