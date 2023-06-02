Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Argan, Inc.: Good Growth At Attractive Valuations

Jun. 02, 2023 8:11 AM ETArgan, Inc. (AGX)
BI Insights
Summary

  • Argan is poised to experience significant benefits due to a robust demand arising from the shift towards zero carbon emissions.
  • AGX's robust project backlog, which increased 15% Y/Y, is expected to contribute to increased revenue in the coming quarters.
  • Argan is currently trading at a discount with a lower EV/EBITDA ratio than its historical average, making it an attractive investment opportunity.

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) is well positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand from the global transition to zero carbon emission. In addition to the strong demand, the company's robust project backlog is expected to contribute

Segment wise revenue

AGX's segment-wise revenue (Investor presentation)

project backlog of argan

AGX's Project Backlog (Investor presentation )

Argan's Tangible book value and cumulative dividends

Tangible book value and cumulative dividends (Investor presentation )

This article was written by

BI Insights
We primarily focus on GARP (Growth at reasonable Price) opportunities in industrial, consumer, and technology sectors. Please click the "Follow" button to receive our latest research. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us through the comments section of our articles or SA messaging functionality.

