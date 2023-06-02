Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Salesforce Q1: Still A Strong Buy

Jun. 02, 2023 8:25 AM ETSalesforce, Inc. (CRM)3 Comments
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
19.33K Followers

Summary

  • Salesforce reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings and revenues and raised its EPS outlook for FY 2024.
  • The company generated $4.25B in free cash flow in Q1, with a free cash flow margin of 51.5%.
  • Shares are attractively valued with a P/E of 24X.

Dreamforce annual convention taking place at Moscone Convention Center

Sundry Photography

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) reported better than expected earnings and revenues for the first-quarter and the software company also increased its EPS guidance for FY 2024 (while maintaining its revenue guidance of 10%). Nonetheless, the share price of the CRM applications

Chart
Data by YCharts

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: Salesforce

Source: Salesforce

Chart
Data by YCharts

Source: Salesforce

Source: Salesforce

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
19.33K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.