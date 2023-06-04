Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Pipestone Energy: Strong Condensate Prices Boost The Free Cash Flow

Jun. 04, 2023 11:40 AM ETPipestone Energy Corp. (BKBEF), PIPE:CA
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Pipestone Energy generates 60% of its revenue from condensate, which accounts for less than 30% of the oil-equivalent output.
  • Expect a very weak second quarter due to production curtailments due to wildfires, while the natural gas price is very weak as well.
  • At C$3 natural gas, the company will make about C$0.45 per share in free cash flow in 2024 (based on the current guidance).
Pump jack in the sunrise light and the bush in snow in the oilfield.

Anna Richard/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I have been keeping an eye on Pipestone Energy (TSX:PIPE:CA) (OTCPK:BKBEF) for a while now, but unfortunately the low natural gas price in Canada (which has dropped below the C$3

Chart
Data by YCharts

Production Volumes

Pipestone Energy Investor Relations

Revenue Contribution and Realized Prices

Pipestone Energy Investor Relations

Income Statement

Pipestone Energy Investor Relations

Cash Flow Statement

Pipestone Energy Investor Relations

2023 and 2024 Guidance

Pipestone Energy Investor Relations

Existing Hedge Book

Pipestone Energy Investor Relations

As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PIPE:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

