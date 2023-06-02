Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. Debt Ceiling Drama Ends With A Whimper, Focus On U.S. Jobs And Fed

Summary

  • The dollar's three-week rally has been snapped. It is sporting a softer profile ahead of the data and is lower against all the G10 currencies.
  • The dollar is also weaker against nearly all the EM currencies today, with the exception of the Turkish lira and Hungarian forint.
  • The yuan is posting its first back-to-back gain in a month, and its 0.55% gain, if sustained, would be the largest in more than two months.
  • Asia-Pacific equities rallied, led by a dramatic4% gain in HK and mainland shares that trade there. All the large bourses were higher.
  • Europe's STOXX 600 is up 1% and US futures have a firmer bias.

The United States Capitol,

Chansak Joe/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

Another bizarre US debt ceiling episode is over. President Biden will sign the bill that was approved by the Senate late yesterday. It is a bit anticlimactic for the market, for which the US jobs data

Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

