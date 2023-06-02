Will Lifting The Debt Ceiling Collapse Markets?

Gearstd

There was quite a bit of good news yesterday, which is why the S&P 500 closed at a 10-month high. The Senate is about to vote and approve an increase in the debt ceiling. Fed official Patrick Harker, who is a voting member, suggested that it was time to pause additional interest-rate increases at the upcoming meeting. Lastly, wage growth is slowing according to details of this week's ADP payroll report, which is music to the inflation hawk's ears. What can we worry about next?

Finviz

Suddenly, now that we have moved on from the debt-ceiling saga that could have upended markets, the naysayers are focusing on how the debt ceiling deal could actually be a new obstacle. The assertion is that the Treasury's checking account (TGA) has fallen to such low levels during this process that it will have to issue $500-$700 billion in Treasury bills over the next couple of months to replenish the account. That is expected to drain liquidity out of the market, sending stock prices south, especially while the Fed is reducing the size of its own balance sheet through quantitative tightening. I think this is another manufactured concern.

MarketWatch

Previous replenishments of the TGA did not have meaningful impacts on risk assets. Additionally, it is very likely that the Fed would pause its quantitative tightening program temporarily to limit any impact on markets and subdue volatility. Lastly, there is more than $5 trillion in money market funds that are holding more than $2 trillion in overnight reverse repurchase agreements (repos) with the Federal Reserve. I think it highly likely that these funds will exchange repos for the attractive rates that can be locked in on new bills.

I have been discussing my expectation for an improvement in breadth as we move forward, which should give large-cap technology names a rest, as the average stock starts to play catch up with the broad market index. The divergence in performance between the largest market caps and the average stock has reached an extreme not seen in nearly two decades. As noted by DataTrek, the equal-weighted S&P 500 (average stock) is trailing the performance of the market-cap weighted index by more than 12% over the past 100 days. That is an extraordinary extreme that can't sustain itself.

DataTrek

Therefore, I think this supports my outlook for improving breadth, which should underpin the completion of a bull-market run of 20% or more this year off last year's bear-market low in October. That would be 4,292 for the S&P 500 on a closing basis. This should become more of a stock pickers market moving forward, as investors focus more intently on quality and value.