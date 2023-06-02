Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Materialise: Post-Pandemic Recovery Is Underway

Jun. 02, 2023 9:17 AM ETMaterialise NV (MTLS)
Richard Durant profile picture
Richard Durant
5.46K Followers

Summary

  • Materialise's business is still recovering from the pandemic, contributing to strong growth, along with high demand in the Medical segment.
  • MTLS's software and manufacturing investments are yet to really pay off, but could begin contributing to earnings growth in 2024.
  • The valuation remains relatively low, which could be the result of investors looking through temporary tailwinds and considering potential macroeconomic risks.
3D Printer Printing Prototypes

kynny

Materialise's (NASDAQ:MTLS) business is slowly recovering from the impacts of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. 2023 continues to be a year of investment, though, and the company's full potential will not be realized until the expansion of manufacturing capacity and

This article was written by

Richard Durant profile picture
Richard Durant
5.46K Followers
I have been managing my own investment portfolio for the past 9 years with a focus on fundamental research and deep value investing over long time horizons. My primary interest is finding early stage innovations which will create long-term value. I have a Bachelors degree in finance, an MBA and have completed the CFA and CMT exams.richarddurant.substack.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.