I've written about NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) only 2 articles from late November 2022 and have always remained bearish on shareholder returns. Since then my call aged quite well:

As far as I can see today, NIO stock should again be rated as a "Sell" idea due to the company's slower movement toward profitability, ridiculous valuation, and accelerating macroeconomic risks in China. So the pain that investors have felt since the middle of last year is likely to continue.

Why Do I Think So?

Let's first take a look at how the company is doing fundamentally. Since the beginning of the year, NIO has had major problems with car deliveries - absolute numbers fell sharply from month to month, and annual growth rates fell to their lows [except for deliveries in February].

In May 2023, NIO delivered 6,155 vehicles, down -8% compared to the previous month and -12% compared to the same period last year. The deliveries included 2,396 SUVs and 3,759 sedans. NIO has delivered a total of 333,410 units so far. The company launched the All-New ES6 in China and started deliveries in May. It was reported on May 30, 2023, that NIO has received positive initial sales reports for ES6. Each of NIO's 330 stores received an average of 90 pre-orders, with 20 of them being confirmed orders with a down payment. The majority of confirmed orders came from Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities in China. In the first 4 days, around 29,700 pre-orders or 6,600 confirmed orders were recorded, according to Seeking Alpha News. Based on the release date, I suspect the terrible May deliveries don't reflect this influx - we'll probably see the impact of ES6 in the company's operational reports in June-July or a bit later.

The company also plans to launch the ET5 Touring, a mid-size electric tourer, in June or July. It'll be NIO's first vehicle targeting the premium electric touring segment in Europe. The ET5 is the least expensive model in the NIO lineup, starting at 328,000 yuan (or ~$47,410) in China.

That's probably all the good news.

I've already written about the company's quarterly results for Q4 FY22, and nothing fundamental has changed since then [the Q1 FY23 report will be out only in a week]. The company's main problem is the growth of cost of sales [COGS], which exceeds the growth rate of revenues and doesn't allow the company to break even.

It would be foolhardy to assume that the problem of marginality will solve itself with the growth of production. So far, sales volumes have increased, but COGS has always followed them. At the same time, Wall Street analysts expect the company to report its first positive EPS as early as Q4 FY2024 - meaning that in seven quarters, NIO should somehow turn a nearly $1 billion operating loss into a small net profit.

The hard truth is that the cash on the company's balance sheet will only last for ~5 quarters - the burn rate is crazy. At the same time, the company is funded by equity capital dilution - given the planned lineup expansion, I expect this won't change for longer than the consensus wants to see.

Few people understand this, but the growth in the stock since mid-2020 was most likely closely tied to a short squeeze - data on open short interest enters gets public with a time lag, as you can see in the chart below. On the same chart, we can see that the decline in short interest and price action are identical when superimposed. Recently, as the NIO share price has continued to fall, short interest in the stock has started to rise again - but it's still far from previous highs. So the short squeeze potential is not there yet.

The background is that the firm continues to be under pressure from the Chinese economy, which is the main consumer of NIO's products. In a previous article, I wrote that demand for expensive goods in China is falling - people have no plans [according to early April data] to spend more on autos. The late-May data from Credit Suisse [proprietary source] confirm my earlier conclusions that the Chinese economy is going through hard times. It's definitely not managing to recover as quickly as many had hoped - this is mainly due to sluggish retail consumption:

Credit Suisse [proprietary source], May 29, 2023

I expect institutional investors to continue to supply the market with shares as NIO shares continue to adjust to the existing reality - the share of this type of shareholder is still >40%, according to YCharts data:

The Bottom Line

The main risk to my thesis that I see today is technical. The stock is quite oversold at the moment, and according to some indicators, NIO may be gaining strength right now before the next bounce to the upside:

TrendSpider Software, NIO [author's notes]

Another upside risk to the bearish thesis on NIO is the significant growth of their sedan products, particularly the ET7 and ET5, which were launched last year. NIO has been steadily increasing the production of its sedans while reducing SUV production. As a result, the delivery share of NIO's sedans reached 74% in April, and I believe it could further increase to 80% by the end of FY 2023. The rising popularity of electric vehicle sedans in China has driven NIO's aggressive ramp in this segment.

However, as I've written before, investors probably won't get much from NIO until the company shows qualitative growth - and that's a big question mark for the coming years. Analysts' forecasts seem overly optimistic to me, when in fact NIO is failing to show even the first signs of breaking even as most analysts expected a few quarters ago. This explains the huge earnings downward revisions that will continue to pile up in the foreseeable future.

Seeking Alpha, NIO's EPS revisions

The valuation of the company is so unjustified that NIO has no earnings-related forward multiples and not even EBITDA-related forward multiples. The EV/Sales ratios may look good to someone not looking beneath the sales dynamics, but the forwarding price-to-book ratio ensures a decline in net book value, i.e., an accumulation of shareholder deficit. A dilution is inevitable, in my view.

Seeking Alpha, author's work

So based on all of the above, I reiterate my previous "Sell" rating on NIO stock this time around.

