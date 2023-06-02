Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Teslas (Mostly) Drive Themselves

Jun. 02, 2023 9:15 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)F15 Comments
Louis Stevens
Summary

  • This note serves to convey and communicate my distilled perspective of Tesla, Inc.
  • I will discuss my partnership with the company, its positioning relative to (alleged) competitors, and what I believe to be the most salient components of our Tesla thesis.
  • Because I believe Tesla is currently the coolest brand on earth bar none, I am excited to share these ideas with you.
  • To be very precise, Teslas currently drive themselves about as well as a teenager learning to drive. That said, FSD has improved over the years, and we believe it will continue to do so, and we believe it to be an accurate statement that "Teslas drive themselves," though the product is certainly not perfect, hence the current title: "Full Self Driving Beta"
Investigation Continues Into Tesla Driver"s Death While In Autopilot Mode

Spencer Platt

My Partnership With Tesla

I believe dissecting my 3.5 year partnership with Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) would be a very worthwhile use of our time together today, in that my partnership sheds light on how I think

tesla price history

YCharts

tesla business

Author's Creation

iea forecast

Author's creation

tesla investment thesis

Author's Creation

How many customers does tesla have

Tesla FSD Day

total cars

Hedges & Company

How Many Cars Are There In The World in 2023? Statistics by ...

Hodges & Company

democratized energy

Author's Creation

how fast will tesla energy grow

Tesla Q1 2023 Earnings Call

tesla vs competitors

Twitter Influencer: Farzad Mesbahi

Euro NCAP comparison

Euro NCAP

tesla fastest growing brand

Tesla Twitter

Image

Refinitiv

tesla vs competition

Twitter Influence Farzad Mesbahi

Louis Stevens
I buy businesses I like, then hold them with a long term time horizon.

Some credentials of mine: Former U.S. Army Officer, Political Science Florida Atlantic, MBA University of Florida, inventor of the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model.



Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA, TWLO, ROKU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

