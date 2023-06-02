Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Visa: Why I'm Buying The Clear Market Leader

Jun. 02, 2023 9:52 AM ETVisa Inc. (V)MA2 Comments
The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
500 Followers

Summary

  • Visa is a strong long-term investment due to its unique business model, excellent margins, and dominant market position in the global digital payments processing industry.
  • The company has a wide economic moat, primarily stemming from its proprietary payments processing network (VisaNet) and its established reputation in the field.
  • Some risks facing Visa include the cyclical nature of the global economy, potential cybersecurity breaches, and competition from rivals like Mastercard.
  • I have entered into a sizable position given the aforementioned points and steady, index-beating value accumulation achieved by the company.

credit card

hatchapong

Investment Thesis

Visa (NYSE:V) is the world's most widely accepted payments processing service provider with the company operating across more than 175 different currencies.

Their unrivalled market position and excellent VisaNet payments processing network has helped the company build

Visa Logo

Visa Homepage

VisaNet Logo

Visa | VisaNet Overview

Visa Core Ethos Points

Visa FY22 Annual Report

Visa VAS

Visa FY22 Annual Report

Visa earnings FY23 Q1

Visa Form 10-Q FY23 Q1

Visa FY22 Key Points

Visa FY22 10-K

Visa FY22 Gross Revenue Breakdown

Visa FY22 10-K

Visa FY22 Total Expenses

Visa FY22 10-K

Seeking Alpha | V | Profitability

Seeking Alpha | V | Profitability

Visa FY22 Long-term Debt

Visa Fy22 10-K

Seeking Alpha | V | Valuation

Seeking Alpha | V | Valuation

Seeking Alpha | V | Summary Chart

Seeking Alpha | V | Summary Chart

TVC Intrinsic Value Calculation

The Value Corner

This article was written by

The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
500 Followers
The Value Corner - Brought to you by Haavisto Financial.Five years of long-horizon investment portfolio management and consulting. I focus on creating portfolio value through synergetic stock picks and ETFs to create robust and profitable value generation solutions.Deep value investing and diligent company analysis is the cornerstone of my strategy.I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and are not soliciting any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own. Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of V either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and are not soliciting any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own. Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.