Hybrid AI Is Moving Generative AI Tech From The Cloud To Our Devices

Jun. 02, 2023 9:30 AM ETQCOM, MSFT, INTC, AMD, NVDA, GOOG, GOOGL
Bob O'Donnell
Summary

  • Currently, the vast majority of generative AI software and services still run on the cloud, and thus come with potential security and privacy as well as computing and electrical power issues.
  • This can be solved by leveraging a concept called distributed computing, which essentially splits and distributes the computing "work" across the cloud and devices.
  • Recently, a number of companies, including Microsoft and Qualcomm, have been talking about this idea of distributed computing for generative AI.
  • The only way to make hybrid AI and distributed computing possible is to supercharge the capabilities of our devices. Many big chip companies have made announcements in this area.

Cloud Computing Backup Cyber Security Fingerprint Identity Encryption Technology

Just_Super

As exciting as generative AI tools like ChatGPT, Google’s Bard (GOOG, GOOGL) and Microsoft’s (MSFT) numerous Copilots may be, they all currently face one restriction: you have to be connected to the Internet to use them. Now, for

This article was written by

Bob O'Donnell profile picture
Bob O'Donnell
3.01K Followers
Bob O’Donnell is the founder and chief analyst of TECHnalysis Research, LLC a technology consulting and market research firm that provides strategic consulting and market research services to the technology industry and professional financial community. You can follow him on Twitter @bobodtech.

