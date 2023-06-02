NIO: It's Time To Wake Up
Summary
- NIO's May 2023 deliveries were disappointing, with the company needing to deliver an average of 29.5K vehicles per month moving forward to meet its 250K target for the year.
- I assessed that management needs to wake up from its unrealistic target with just seven months left for FY23. It needs to slash its target to regain credibility with investors.
- NIO's price action suggests that investors are right to reflect significant weakness, given its poor execution.
- However, buyers appeared ready to defend the selloff this week, suggesting a bottom could be in play.
- Ultimate Growth Investing members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) posted its May deliveries scorecard yesterday (June 1), which was a massive disappointment. On the other hand, investors in China's EV leaders, such as Tesla (TSLA) and BYD Company (OTCPK:BYDDF), have enjoyed their recovery from last year's lows. Even EV upstart Li Auto (LI) has continued to chart its upward trajectory from its October 2022 lows.
However, NIO and XPeng (XPEV) have underperformed in their delivery execution significantly, suggesting the competition could squeeze them out.
NIO posted 6.15K deliveries in May 2023, down 7.5% MoM. Management's lofty goal of 250K in deliveries for 2023 looks increasingly unsustainable, with just seven months of the year left. Why? Consider this.
NIO's 250K target for FY23 requires the company to deliver an average of about 21K vehicles per month. So guess how many vehicles NIO delivered in the first five months of 2023? Just 43.9K vehicles, with an average of 8.77K vehicles per month.
Either CEO William Li and his team overestimated their abilities at the start of 2023, or they really underestimated the competition. As a result, NIO posted a trailing twelve months or TTM deliveries of 128.5K in May, down from last month's 129.4K. So yes, it seems to be getting worse.
With NIO needing an average of 29.5K vehicles per month through the end of December 2023, I expect management to face the harsh reality when it reports earnings on June 9. What reality? I highlighted in my previous article that unless we see significant near-term improvement in its deliveries cadence, management could come under tremendous pressure to downgrade its annual target.
Hence, I anticipate Li will likely telegraph a slashed target of at least between 30 to 40% from his initial 250K goal for management to still have some credibility moving ahead.
That would allow NIO to reach out for a midpoint annual target of about 163K for FY23, representing a 33% YoY increase over FY22. That's still a pretty stretched goal for NIO, but more credible and less unbelievable, allowing investors and Wall Street analysts more clarity to derive NIO's forward estimates.
Notwithstanding, NIO still needs to post an average of more than 17K deliveries per month through the end of December 2023 to meet the reduced targets. Little wonder the company is seeing increased urgency on its newly launched ES6, scheduling its launch and deliveries back-to-back, as NIO has little time to lose to bolster its credibility with investors.
As a result, I expect analysts' estimates for FY23 and likely FY24 to be taken down substantially, and possibly its ability to turn profitable on adjusted EBIT terms by FY25.
Disappointing? Indeed. Li Auto has performed much better, executing well and meeting its target. The company previously forecasted 78.5K deliveries for Q2 and is on track to achieving its target, requiring 25K deliveries in June. BYD Company has also executed well, posting 240.2K NEVs deliveries in May, "surpassing 1 million NEV units sold for the year."
BYD has an annual target of 3M units, suggesting that it still needs to ramp up the pace to meet its goal. However, BYD's performance in May indicates that its performance has improved remarkably compared to the 200K YTD average delivery cadence.
As for NIO? I think the market is right to reflect weakness, as it broke down decisively from the lows in October 2022 and re-tested April 2023 lows. Could this be the bottom for NIO "diamond hands," as dip buyers returned this week?
I have watched NIO's price action over the past four weeks as sellers attempted to force a decisive breakdown to new lows this week.
However, dip buyers appeared ready to defend the selloff, as a possible bottom could form. While it's still too early to assess whether the buying momentum could improve, it seems like buyers consider the current levels attractive enough to return.
I assessed that a speculative buy entry is feasible if the bullish reversal price action is validated (still pending). In addition, the market is likely expecting management to wake up from its slumber (given the battering) and update investors with a more realistic target for the second half of the year. That could level off the recent headwinds, allowing investors more clarity to evaluate management's target in perspective.
Rating: Speculative Buy (Revised from Hold). See additional disclosure below for important notes accompanying the thesis presented.
We Want To Hear From You
Have additional commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our thesis? Saw something important that we didn't? Agree or disagree? Comment below and let us know why, and help everyone in the community to learn better!
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service
- We believe price action is a leading indicator.
- We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
- We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
- We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
- We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
- Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
- Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.
Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.
JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022.
About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore and currently holds the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NIO, TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Our cautious/speculative ratings carry a higher risk profile. They are only intended for sophisticated investors/traders. We urge new or inexperienced investors to avoid relying on such ratings. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified. Moreover, investors must exercise prudence and devise appropriate risk management strategies, such as pre-defined stop-loss/profit-taking targets, within a suitable risk exposure.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.