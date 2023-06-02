Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
14 Straight Beats: May U.S. Jobs Report Quiets The Recession Crowd, VO A Hold

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Summary

  • The May employment report revealed a gain of 339,000 jobs, the best since January, and ahead of the +195,000 expectation.
  • Grabbing the media's attention, the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%, the highest level since February last year, much above the 3.5% consensus outlook.
  • Despite mixed internal numbers, traders took it all in stride and the looming recession is put off for yet another month.
  • The S&P 500 Index rose to fresh 9-month highs, while Mid-Caps remain a hold in my view.

The May employment report revealed a gain of 339,000 jobs - the best since January - and ahead of the +195,000 expectation. It was the 14th straight headline jobs beat, a record streak, and marked the 29th consecutive month of employment growth. Private payrolls backed up the strong

May Employment Generally Robust

Bloomberg, Christian Fromhertz

Average Hourly Earnings Declined In May

Schwab, Bloomberg

A Fall In Manufacturing & Tech Employment

Schwab

The Battle Between The Household & Establishment Surveys

Zerohedge

Fed Fund Futures Suggest A June Skip, July Hike

CME FedWatch Tool

VIX Falls Under 16, Near 2-Year Lows

TradingView

VO: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

Morningstar

Mid-Caps: June Consolidations Often Seen

Equity Clock

VO: Trendless Price Action, Watch For An RSI Breakout

StockCharts.com

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

