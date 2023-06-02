Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

JD.com: It's Time To Buy At A Potential 61% Discount

Jun. 02, 2023 10:42 AM ETJD.com, Inc. (JD), JDCMFBABA, BABAF, PDD4 Comments
The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
512 Followers

Summary

  • I believe JD.com, one of China's largest online retailers, is currently undervalued by 61% due to a market overreaction to a lackluster FY21 and FY22, despite an outstanding start to FY23.
  • The company's unique business model and vertical integration with JD Logistics provide a strong economic moat and potential for margin growth in the future.
  • Risks facing JD include competition from other online retailers, potential government restrictions, and ESG concerns related to workers' rights and environmental sustainability.
  • A huge potential 61% undervaluation in shares leaves the company trading in deep value territory, which warrants a Strong Buy.

JD.com headquarters logo sign

FangXiaNuo

Investment Thesis

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is one of China's largest online retailers. The company serves essentially every single region across the nation and has become one of the fastest delivering retailers in the world.

Their unique vertical integration of

JD.com Logo

JD FY22 Annual Report

JD.com Expansion Metrics

JD.com FY22 Annual Report

JD.com Chinese Coverage

JD.com FY22 Annual Report

JD.com FY22 Net Revenues

JD.com FY22 Annual Report

JD.com FY22 Revenues by Segment

JD.com FY22 Annual Report

JD.com FY22 Operating Income

JD.com FY22 Annual Report

Seeking Alpha | JD | Profitability

Seeking Alpha | JD | Profitability

JD.com FY22 Annual Report

JD.com FY22 Annual Report

Seeking Alpha | JD | Valuation

Seeking Alpha | JD | Valuation

Seeking Alpha | JD | Summary Chart

Seeking Alpha | JD | Summary Chart

TVC Intrinsic Valuation Calculation

The Value Corner

This article was written by

The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
512 Followers
The Value Corner - Brought to you by Haavisto Financial.Five years of long-horizon investment portfolio management and consulting. I focus on creating portfolio value through synergetic stock picks and ETFs to create robust and profitable value generation solutions.Deep value investing and diligent company analysis is the cornerstone of my strategy.I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and are not soliciting any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own. Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and are not soliciting any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own. Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.