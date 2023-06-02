Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Small-Cap Stocks: A Contrarian Perspective On Market Opportunities

Jun. 02, 2023 10:48 AM ETiShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)SPY, NDX, RTY2 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
24.33K Followers

Summary

  • Small-cap stocks could present attractive investment opportunities on a mid and long-term basis, considering the evolving market and economic landscape.
  • The significant divergence between tech stocks and the broader market highlights the potential of small-cap stocks, which have historically shown resilience during economic downturns.
  • Small-cap stocks could experience a rebound when economic growth expectations improve, making them a strong investment option, especially if inflation remains elevated and economic growth shows signs of recovery.

Konzept der Dinge wichtig. Elefant und Maus balanciert auf einer Wippe. 3D-Illustration

urfinguss/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Yesterday, we discussed healthcare stocks using the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV). In this article, we'll discuss the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM). However, the focus won't be solely on

Image

Twitter (@Growth_Value)

Nasdaq 100/Russell 2000 Ratio Is Highest in Decades

Bloomberg

Image

iShares/SPDR (Left: IWM, Right: SPY)

Figure 9: The Russell 2000 investment universe includes much smaller firms than the S&P 600

CME Group

Image

Wells Fargo

Image

TradingView (SPY, ISM Index)

Image

TradingView (IWM, ISM Index)

Image

TradingView (IWM/SPY, ISM Index)

Image

Yardeni Research

Image

Yardeni Research

Image

Yardeni Research

Figure 5: S&P 600/S&P 500 largely follows a similar pattern to Russell 2000/S&P 500

CME Group

Figure 4: The Russell tends to outperform the S&P 500 during periods of turbulence

CME Group

Inflation Has Beeen Sticky Historically | Inflation rate takes long to settle after piercing 5%

Bloomberg

Image

CME Group

