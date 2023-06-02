urfinguss/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Yesterday, we discussed healthcare stocks using the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV). In this article, we'll discuss the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM). However, the focus won't be solely on the characteristics of this small-cap exchange-traded fund ("ETF") but on the market and economic developments that could make small-caps attractive investments on a mid and long-term basis.

Once again, small-cap stocks find themselves in a tricky spot, as the market has focused completely on mega-cap stocks - especially in the tech sector.

Investors have started to dump both value and cyclical stocks as economic growth has started to deteriorate. Just like in 2020 and early 2021, investors have taken shelter in growth stocks, which could be a mistake if inflation turns out to be stickier than expected.

In this chart-loaded article, I will walk you through my thoughts as we assess the risk/reward of small-cap stocks.

So, let's get to it!

Nobody Wants Small-Caps

The other day, I shared the following chart on Twitter. It shows that year-to-date, seven tech stocks have gained 44% year-to-date. The S&P 500 is up roughly 10% year-to-date.

When excluding these seven high-flying stocks, we get a 1% return for the remaining S&P 493.

This is one of the biggest and steepest divergences in modern history, and it perfectly shows the shift in focus when it comes to asset allocation.

The following chart confirms this, as it shows the ratio between the Nasdaq 100 and the Russell 2000. Not only has the ratio hit a new high, but the steepness of this uptrend is also remarkable. It's a bit as if the market is saying just get me out of value and cyclical stocks as quickly as possible.

Please note that I do not entirely disagree with the shift from value to growth - or cyclical stocks to anti-cyclical stocks.

Comparing the Russell 2000 to the S&P 500, we see significant differences in sector weightings. In this case, I'm using the iShares Russell 2000 ETF and the SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY).

What we see above is that the Russell 2000 has 18% healthcare exposure, making it the biggest sector. In the S&P 500, information technology accounts for a stunning 28% of its exposure.

The Russell 2000 has 17% industrial exposure, followed by 15% financial exposure. The S&P 500 has 14% healthcare exposure.

So, right off the bat, the S&P 500 has 42% (semi) anti-cyclical exposure in its top two holdings. Furthermore, IWM is exposed to smaller banks, whereas the S&P 500 contains bigger banks and non-bank financial stocks.

Also, IWM holdings are much smaller. After all, the S&P 500 includes the largest stock-listed companies in the US.

Incepted in May 2000, IWM has 1,912 holdings with a weighted average market cap of $2.9 billion. The weighted average market cap of the S&P 500 is $540 billion.

Here's a comparison showing the significant size differences between various indices:

With this in mind, a shift from large to small companies (in general) is also a sign of a flight to safety. After all, we can assume that bigger companies are in a better position to protect themselves against headwinds like slowing economic growth, supply chain challenges, and whatnot.

Speaking of economic growth slowing, the most recent ISM report confirmed that economic growth is in a very tough place. The ISM manufacturing index declined again, falling to 46.9.

The decline in new orders was even worse, as new orders are now at 42.6 (the neutral line is 50). Levels this bad have only been witnessed during the Great Financial Crisis and the 2020 pandemic. Not even the 2015/2016 manufacturing recession was able to push new orders expectations into deep negative territory.

With these developments in mind, allow me to show you the graph below. What you are looking at is the S&P 500 (upper part) and a comparison between the S&P 500 sell-off (% off its all-time high) and the ISM index.

We see that slower economic growth tends to drag the S&P 500 down with it. It happened in 2014/2015, 2018, and 2020, and it is currently happening.

However, the S&P 500 has started to rebound, ignoring the ongoing decline in economic expectations.

The next chart shows the same setup, except that I am using the IWM ETF instead of the S&P 500. We see that small-cap stocks have better adjusted to declining economic growth. IWM is down 28% from its all-time high without an attempt to regain lost ground.

The chart below shows the IWM/SPY ratio, which shows that IWM has underperformed its bigger brother, the S&P 500 since the ISM index peaked in 2021.

Hence, we can assume that small-cap stocks outperform the S&P 500 the moment economic growth expectations bottom.

Why I'm Starting To Like Small-Cap Stocks

The biggest reason is relative valuation. The relative performance I just showed you already indicates that a lot of economic weakness has been priced in.

This also goes for the valuation.

Looking at the forward P/E of Russell 2000 stocks, we see that the valuation has come down to the longer-term median. The valuation of Russell 2000 growth stocks has fallen below the longer-term median.

Furthermore, the relative attractiveness of Russell 2000 stocks versus S&P 600 Small-Cap stocks is close to an all-time high.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 forward P/E ratio is above its 2017 highs again.

So far, so good.

The question is, what could trigger a rebound in Russell 2000 stocks? The most obvious answer is higher economic growth expectations.

However, there's more to it.

According to CME Group Inc. (CME), historical analysis reveals that small and mid-cap stocks tend to outperform during periods of economic turbulence, such as high inflation, volatile interest rates, recessions, and early-stage recoveries.

In contrast, large-cap stocks generally outperform in the later stages of economic expansions.

Furthermore, examining the Russell 2000 index over the past 44 years provides insights into the relative performance of small and mid-cap stocks.

During periods of rising and volatile inflation rates, high-interest rates, and economic downturns, small caps often outperformed large caps. However, during the economic expansion of the 1980s, small caps underperformed.

The early 2000s and post-recession recovery period saw small caps outperform, while the 2010s expansion favored larger firms. In the post-pandemic recovery phase, small caps initially outperformed but experienced a decline from April 2021 to March 2023.

When it comes to outperformance during turbulence, CME makes the case that the outperformance of small and mid-cap stocks during periods of turbulence can be explained by several factors:

Smaller firms generally have lower levels of debt and are less impacted by interest rate volatility.

They are also more flexible and responsive to changing economic conditions.

Furthermore, smaller firms have less exposure to foreign markets and geopolitical events, reducing the impact of global supply chain disruptions.

At this point, I have to make something clear.

In the first part of this article, I made the case that weak economic growth is bad for small-cap stocks. In the second part, I make the case that turbulences are good for the relative performance of small-cap stocks.

Please don't be confused, as the current underperformance of small-caps is caused by a mix of the following:

Economic growth is declining.

Supply chain issues are easing (less turbulence).

Inflation is rapidly declining.

In other words, it's a great environment for large-cap growth stocks.

The problem (for the market) is that I'm not buying the smooth ride that most analysts expect.

As I mention in most of my articles, I believe that inflation will remain stickier than expected - higher for longer, so to speak. I do not buy the thesis that inflation is coming down in a straight line.

Essentially, I agree with the Bloomberg quote below:

Getting inflation down to 3% by mid-2024 will be feasible if a recession starts in the second half of this year, said Anna Wong, chief US economist for Bloomberg Economics, citing both CPI and PCE. But even staying at that level, much less getting to 2%, won’t be easy, because there’s a limit to how much prices for goods, services and housing can continue to drop, she said.

Also, I expect that an uptick in economic growth will cause energy and commodity futures to fly again, causing another wave of inflation.

Oil supply growth remains a big issue. The same goes for key metals.

Furthermore, the market has priced in a number of rate cuts. The implied odds of a >5.00% Fed Funds Rate at the end of this year have dropped to roughly 30%.

While I believe that the Fed will cut eventually, it will have to keep rates elevated to combat sticky inflation. It can only start cutting more frequently if it's forced to do so, which isn't bullish for both large-cap and small-cap stocks.

Hence, my thesis is that the market, as represented by the S&P 500 Index (SP500), could weaken to roughly 3,800 (maybe 3,500) again, followed by another bull market.

During the next bull market, I expect small-cap stocks to be the stars again.

So, instead of chasing tech stocks at current levels, I'm preparing to buy more small-cap stocks. This includes energy, agriculture, and machinery companies.

I cannot buy the IWM ETF directly, as I can only buy UCITS ETFs (I'm based in Europe).

While we won't have fun on the stock market until economic growth starts to slope upwards, I do enjoy that I get to buy high-quality stocks at favorable prices.

Takeaway

Amidst the current market focus on mega-cap stocks, particularly in the tech sector, small-cap stocks have found themselves in a tricky spot. However, there are indications that small-caps could present attractive investment opportunities on a mid and long-term basis, considering the evolving market and economic landscape.

While investors have sought refuge in growth stocks, it might prove to be a mistake if inflation turns out to be stickier than expected. This cautionary note is supported by the significant divergence between tech stocks and the broader market, with the Nasdaq 100-Index (NDX) outperforming the Russell 2000 Index (RTY).

By comparing the sector weightings of the Russell 2000 and the S&P 500, we can identify key differences that highlight the potential of small-cap stocks. The Russell 2000 has a larger healthcare exposure, while the S&P 500 leans more toward information technology. Additionally, small-cap stocks have historically shown resilience during economic downturns, thanks to their lower debt levels, flexibility, and reduced exposure to foreign markets and geopolitical events.

Considering the relative valuation and historical analysis, it becomes evident that small-cap stocks could experience a rebound when economic growth expectations improve. Despite the current economic challenges, there is a strong case for considering small-cap stocks as an investment option, especially if inflation remains elevated and economic growth shows signs of recovery.