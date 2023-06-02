Another Bullish Jobs Report

DNY59

The monthly jobs report is paramount when it comes to the Fed’s inflation-fighting policies, which is why it garners so much attention. We need labor market strength to sustain the expansion, as monetary policy tightens financial conditions. At the same time, we need the labor market to soften that strength so that demand does not put additional upward pressure on the prices of goods and services. Today’s report strikes just the right balance.

The economy added 339,000 jobs in May, which was well above expectations for 180,000. The prior two months were revised higher for an additional 94,000 jobs, which reversed some of 149,000 in downward revisions we saw the month before. This shows a vibrant labor market, as indicated by the JOLTS report earlier this week.

TradingEconomics

Yet the strength is clearly softening, as the annualized growth in average hourly earnings resumed its downtrend, falling to 4.3%. The length of the workweek declined by 0.1 hours to 34.3 hours. Lastly, the unemployment rate rose from 3.4% to 3.7%, as the number of unemployed people rose by 440,000 to 6.1 million.

TradingEconomics

The headline number may look strong, and it is, but the details in this report show a significant softening. This is what the Fed wants to see, and it is why the Fed funds futures indicate a pause in further short-term rate increases at the next meeting on June 14.

CME

The stock market is up sharply on this news with the S&P 500 pushing towards its bull market target of 4,292, which it needs on a closing basis to rise 20% from its bear-market low last October. The soft landing scenario should be gaining more and more followers as the summer turns to fall.