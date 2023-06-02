Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
VICI: Growth And Great Income

Jun. 02, 2023 11:00 AM ETVICI Properties Inc. (VICI)
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • VICI Properties Inc. is a high-quality REIT with strong growth driven by acquisitions, including the recent Blackstone deal.
  • The company's valuation is not demanding, and its 5% dividend yield is attractive for long-term investors.
  • VICI's growth may slow down in the future, but it is still expected to outperform most REITs growth-wise, making it a solid investment option.
Stateline, Nevada Casinos in der Skyline von Lake Tahoe.

Wirestock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Article Thesis

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) is a high-quality REIT that continues to execute very well. The recent Blackstone (BX) acquisition has added massively to its scale, the yield is attractive, and the valuation is far from demanding, making VICI

Disclosure:

I work together with Darren McCammon on his Marketplace Service Cash Flow Club.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O, VICI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

