Wirestock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Article Thesis

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) is a high-quality REIT that continues to execute very well. The recent Blackstone (BX) acquisition has added massively to its scale, the yield is attractive, and the valuation is far from demanding, making VICI look like a nice long-term investment at current prices.

Strong Growth, Driven By Acquisitions

Generally, REITs aren't high-growth vehicles. They pay out a large portion of their cash flows via dividends and need some cash for upgrades etc. on top of that. This results in relatively low acquisition spending and inorganic growth at most REITs, although there are outliers. Realty Income (O) is one such outlier that has generated massive growth that was mostly achieved via issuing shares on the market and using the proceeds for acquisitions. VICI Properties Inc. is another example of a REIT with strong growth -- and again, it's largely driven by M&A.

Data by YCharts

Since the company went public a little more than five years ago, revenue and EBITDA have exploded upwards, each rising by well above 1,000%. Of course, that was not possible via organic growth investments alone -- VICI's acquisition pace isn't doable when solely using cash from operations. VICI has issued debt to pay for some of its acquisitions, and it has issued shares to finance deals as well. VICI's share count has thus risen quite a lot over the last couple of years as well, which offset some of the ultra-strong company-wide growth we have seen in recent years. Still, as management makes sure that deals do not only add to the company's size but that they are accretive for shareholders as well, VICI's results have also improved on a per-share basis since the company went public: According to YCharts, EBITDA per share (on a GAAP or unadjusted basis) has risen by about 500% since the company went public, which is still very strong, although not as great as the company-wide EBITDA growth of north of 1,800% over that time frame.

VICI keeps growing its asset base, e.g. via the deal with Blackstone that closed late last year that saw VICI acquire the remaining 49% it did not own in MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay, two gigantic Las Vegas properties. Additional acquisitions have been closed over the last year on top of that, which is why VICI Properties managed to grow its revenue by a hefty 110% during the most recent quarter.

Funds from operations growth has been less pronounced, although still pretty strong, at a little more than 70%, when compared to the previous year's period. Generally, companies are mostly able to grow their profits more than their revenue, thanks to factors such as operating leverage that allow for margin expansion. That has not been the case here, as VICI's profit (funds from operations, the profit equivalent for a real estate investment trust) grew considerably less than the company's revenue. That can largely be attributed to higher interest expenses. VICI does, like almost every REIT, use debt to help finance its properties. That makes sense from a cost of capital perspective, as debt mostly is cheaper than equity. VICI's debt load has increased substantially in recent quarters, and interest rates have been rising over the same timeframe. Combined, that made VICI's net interest expense explode upward -- by around 200% over the last year, from $68 million to a little more than $200 million. VICI is not at all in financial trouble, as interest coverage still looks very solid, and since VICI has locked in resilient cash flows via long-term lease contracts with escalators. Still, the higher interest costs explain why the deals VICI has done over the last year were not as accretive on a profit basis compared to a revenue basis.

Since VICI also issued a large number of new shares to help finance its recent deals, funds from operations grew significantly less on a per-share basis, relative to a company-wide basis. Despite that, FFO per share was still up by 19% in the most recent quarter. While that is just one-fifth of the growth seen in the company's revenues, a high-teens FFO per share growth rate is still excellent -- almost no REIT manages to grow its bottom line this fast.

More Growth In The Coming Years

VICI has gotten a lot bigger in recent years, which brings up a question: How long will the company be able to keep growing? After all, maintaining a high relative growth rate becomes harder and harder, the bigger a company becomes. It is pretty likely that VICI's growth will slow down in the coming years -- maintaining a 110%+ revenue growth rate would result in a 40x increase in sales in just five years -- but that does not mean that growth will be weak. Even though VICI's growth will not remain this high forever, it should still be compelling, and I believe that there is a good chance that VICI will continue to grow faster than the majority of REITs.

Organic growth at existing properties will be one factor for VICI Properties' business growth in the future. The company's long lease contracts mostly have lease escalators that are either fixed or tied to CPI (in some cases with a cap). This means that, over time, VICI should be able to generate growing rent revenue from its current asset base. That alone will not make for very strong business growth but makes for a nice baseline. These additional revenues from existing properties should also be high-margin, as no additional spending is required, all else equal.

VICI will also continue to make acquisitions. Recently, the company began to expand internationally. The REIT bought its first assets in Canada, in a C$270 million deal. While VICI is a very established player in the United States, it's now starting to move outside of its home market. There is a good chance that VICI will continue to expand in Canada, and eventually, additional markets are likely, I believe, although VICI likely isn't in a rush. In its home market, VICI remains a top partner for companies seeking to sell their properties -- VICI is large, established, well-connected, has access to financing, and so on. It's a "buyer of choice" for many potential sellers of gaming and hospitality assets.

Analysts are forecasting that VICI Properties will grow its funds from operations per share by around 90% this year, to $2.48. At the same time, analysts are forecasting FFO per share growth in the single digits for the following two years. I believe this could be on the conservative side, as VICI's historic growth has been a lot stronger. In a no-deal scenario, or with minor deals only, that could come true, but at least if VICI is able to craft another sizeable deal over the next year, I believe that the company could outperform current expectations for 2024 and 2025. The good news is that VICI would likely be a very solid investment even if it never grows at more than a 3%-5% rate beyond the current year, which gets us to the next point.

VICI's Valuation And Dividend

At current prices, VICI Properties trades at 12.5x this year's expected funds from operations. Its dividend yield is 5.0%. For a company trading at a low double-digit earnings multiple and offering a 5% dividend yield, not a lot of growth is needed to justify an investment. If VICI were to grow its FFO per share by just 3% a year once 2023 has passed, 8% annual returns would be realistic, assuming the dividend payout ratio remains unchanged (i.e. the dividend grows in line with the company's FFO). A 5% FFO per share growth rate would allow for total returns in the 10% range, using a similar logic. With some multiple expansion, total returns could be even higher, at least in the foreseeable future.

While I believe that there is a good chance that FFO per share growth will surprise to the upside in 2024 and 2025, VICI still seems like a very solid (although not necessarily exciting) investment if growth slows down considerably. The low valuation and high starting dividend yield, combined with VICI's resilience versus recessions (proven during the pandemic), make VICI an attractive long-term investment at current prices, I believe.