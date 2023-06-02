Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Should S&P Now Upgrade U.S. Debt To AAA?

Damir Tokic
Summary

  • The U.S. Congress has passed a bill to suspend the debt ceiling until January 2025, averting a default on U.S. debt.
  • S&P downgraded U.S. debt to AA+ in 2011 due to concerns about political divisions and fiscal policy, and it is unlikely to upgrade it to AAA despite the recent bipartisan agreement.
  • The U.S. debt rating will continue to be influenced by political outcomes and the persistence of a moderate bipartisan group in Congress, with the debt ceiling debate set to return in 2025.

The U.S. Congress passed the bill that averts the U.S. default and suspended the debt ceiling until January 2025. The U.S. debt technically continues to be risk-free. Should Standard & Poor rating agency now upgrade US debt to AAA?

US debt ratings

Damir Tokic
Global-macro research. Proprietary trader. Holding a valid Series 3 license as a Commodity Trading Adviser, member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance. Editor-in-Chief Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of US T-BILLS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

