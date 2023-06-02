The Federal Reserve Watch: Quantitative Tightening Continues

traveler1116

The Federal Reserve continues its quantitative tightening.

In the banking week ending May 31, 2023, the securities portfolio of the Federal Reserve declined by $42.9 billion.

This makes the total reduction for May equal $110.1 billion.

And, the reduction of the portfolio since March 16, 2022 totals $765.7 billion.

Not bad.

And, as can be seen from the following chart the reduction has been steady and has lasted 13 1/2 months.

Securities Held Outright (Federal Reserve)

This has been typical of the four previous efforts at a "quantitative" approach. All of those efforts were programs of quantitative easing, but they were similar to the program of quantitative tightening now in effect.

As with the efforts for quantitative easing, the end of the program is not known. So, how much longer this attempt at quantitative tightening will go on is uncertain.

Two things.

First, to many, the fact that this effort at quantitative tightening has gone on for such an extended time period is a "shock."

Many believe that the Federal Reserve would "pivot" from this policy stance much earlier in the game, as the consequences of the effort seem to threaten the future outcome of the program.

As can be seen, this has not happened.

Second, there is the current concern that the Fed will have to go much further than originally thought with the portfolio reduction in order to be truly effective in its battle against inflation.

The reason for this concern is that the Fed injected so much liquidity into the banking system to combat the turmoil that existed at the time that it created a huge asset bubble that needs to be reduced by a substantial amount.

For example, if one looks at the Fed's H.8 release, "Assets and Liabilities of Commercial Banks in the U.S.", one sees that commercial banks are holding $3.3 trillion in cash assets.

The percentage of assets held in cash by these banks exceeds 14.0 percent.

Please note that, in December 2008, during the Great Recession, commercial banks held only about 8.0 percent of their assets in cash and that in December 1999, they held only about 5.0 percent in cash assets.

The banking system has a lot of cash on its balance sheets!

The question then becomes, just how much quantitative tightening does the Federal Reserve need to achieve?

The answer could be...a lot more than it has already achieved at this time.

Then we need to ask whether or not Chairman Powell and the other leaders of the Fed will have sufficient "staying power" to last out the effort.

It appears as if we are not anywhere near the end of this story.

Reserve Balances

The next question relates to the Fed's effort to raise its policy rate of interest and manage the pressures of the money market.

In terms of this point, we have always looked at the Fed's control over the "excess" reserves in the banking system, the measurement of the reserve balances with Federal Reserve banks.

Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve Banks (Federal Reserve)

Here we see that up until early March 2023, reserve balances were being reduced, tightening up on the banking system and supporting the Fed's increase in its policy rate of interest.

What happened in early March 2023?

Well, we have some trouble in the banking system that resulted in the failure of a couple of commercial banks.

The Federal Reserve saw to it that the banking system had sufficient liquidity to weather these storms. And, the Fed has continued this support as the economy progressed through the spring months.

So, the Fed has kept up its quantitative tightening while, at the same time, responding to the needs of the banking system to get through some individual difficulties.

We seem to be getting through these problems while maintaining the fight against inflation.

M2 Money Stock

In the last two or three editions of Federal Reserve Watch, I introduced the concern being felt by some analysts that the M2 money stock was showing year-over-year declines.

At this time, we have no new information on what is happening in this area, but it is certainly an area to keep watching.

It is also important to watch how people are using the M2 money stock as the year-over-year growth rate in the M2 money stock declines.

The analysis to this point shows that in the last year or two, as the rate of M2 money stock growth increased, the velocity of circulation of the M2 money stock declined.

And, as the rate of M2 money stock began to fall, the velocity of circulation of the M2 money rose.

We must watch this relationship further and learn what is really happening here.

The Federal Reserve does not seem to be very concerned about these data, while they are focusing upon the quantitative tightening they are conducting.

The Fed's Policy Rate Of Interest

The current viewpoint about what the Federal Reserve is going to do with its policy rate of interest is that the Federal Open Market Committee will pass on a move of this rate at its meeting to be held on June 13-14.

But, then the Fed will jump back to it at its meeting on July 25-26, and, if needed, will continue to raise its policy rate as new information warrants.

There are still a lot of questions open as to what the Federal Reserve is going to be doing over the next 6 to 12 months.

We now seem to have the debt default issue behind us.

But, there are still many, many unresolved issues that remain to be dealt with.

Right now, the only things we have to go on about the future action of the Federal Reserve is that the Fed will continue to pursue its program of quantitative easing and the Fed will continue to watch for conditions to raise its policy rate of interest further.

Therefore, moving forward, fiscal policy will continue on as it has been doing, and monetary policy will be continuing on as it has been doing.

But, the future is still highly uncertain!