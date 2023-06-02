Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TerraVest: The Effect Of Lower Oil Prices On Results Seems Muted

Jun. 02, 2023 12:23 PM ETTerraVest Industries Inc. (TRRVF), TVK:CA
Summary

  • TerraVest booked 19.7% organic revenue growth in Q2 FY23 as the effect of falling oil and gas prices on drilling activity in Western Canada seems to be limited.
  • TTM adjusted EBITDA is C$107.7 million ($79.6 million) and I think it could surpass C$130 million ($96.1 million) in FY23.
  • In my view, the company should be valued at above 8x EV/EBITDA, which translates into C$35.52 ($26.28) per share.
Stock exchange market graph analysis background

Andreas Balg

Introduction

In March, I wrote an article on SA about Canadian industrial equipment maker TerraVest Industries (OTCPK:TRRVF) (TSX:TVK:CA) where I outlined the company's compelling track record of growing its business over the past

TerraVest results by segment

TerraVest

TerraVest results by segment

TerraVest

Active drilling rigs in Western Canada

BOE Report

TerraVest Q2 FY23 balance sheet

TerraVest

