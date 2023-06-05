onurdongel

Most pipeline MLPs report several derivatives of cash flow. These include:

GAAP operating cash flow

Free cash flow

Adjusted EBITDA (considered a proxy for cash flow)

Distributable cash flow

In this article, we will review the definitions and considerations of these metrics for Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ET).

In particular, we will pay attention to the constructs of each measure and how aligned these are to one another. We will also view how these cash flow metrics relate relative to partnership cash distributions.

Defining Terms

First, definitions are in order:

Operating cash flow ('OCF') is a measure of the amount of cash generated by a company's normal business operations. It is a GAAP measure and may be found in earnings releases and 10-Q / 10-K SEC filings.

Free cash flow ('FCF') is the cash flow remaining after subtracting capital expenditures. Typically, it's determined by subtracting capital expenditures from operating cash flow. Sometimes, management adjustments may be included. FCF is not a GAAP metric, but source input is usually determined by examining SEC 10-Q / 10-K filings. Some companies provide FCF result within its quarterly earnings reports.

Adjusted EBITDA is an income statement derivative meant to approximate cash flow. As such, it's a sort of cash flow proxy. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. By stripping out the non-cash depreciation and amortization expense as well as taxes and debt costs dependent on the capital structure, EBITDA attempts to represent unlevered cash profit generated routine operations. Management may include adjustments to the base figure. Indeed, Energy Transfer management does make such adjustments.

Note to readers: I'm not a big fan of adjusted EBITDA, but pipeline MLPs consider it a "coin-of-the-realm."

Distributable cash flow ('DCF') may be defined as net income, adjusted for certain non-cash items, less distributions to preferred unitholders and maintenance capital expenditures. Similar to EBITDA, it's a cash flow proxy.

In the case of Energy Transfer, non-cash items include depreciation, depletion and amortization, non-cash compensation expense, amortization included in interest expense, gains and losses on disposals of assets, the allowance for equity funds used during construction, unrealized gains and losses on commodity risk management activities, inventory valuation adjustments, non-cash impairment charges, losses on extinguishments of debt, and deferred income taxes. For unconsolidated affiliates, distributable cash flow reflects the Partnership’s proportionate share of the investee’s distributable cash flow.

Other pipeline MLPs may have modestly different DCF interpretations. I believe these are all most-or-less comparable to each other.

Energy Transfer By-The-Numbers

The table below highlights Energy Transfer's 2020 to 1Q2023 cash flow metrics.

The last row permits a comparison between cash flow and partnership cash distributions.

Energy Transfer Cash Flow Metrics (2020 – 1Q2023) in $B

YE2020 YE2021 YE2022 1Q2023 OCF 7.36 11.2 9.05 3.35 FCF 2.23 8.38 5.67 2.50 EBITDA 10.5 13.0 13.1 3.43 DCF 5.69 8.22 7.45 2.01 Cash Distributions 2.80 1.90 3.05 1.00 Click to enlarge

Notes / Observations:

The data in the table was compiled by the author by using Energy Transfer's earnings releases and SEC filings.

Energy Transfer operating cash flow includes cash flows from consolidated subsidiaries. However, these subsidiaries are not necessarily wholly owned by ET. For example, the Bakken Pipeline, Bayou Bridge, and Rover Pipeline find 100% of their respective cash flows rolled up into the ET operating cash flow statement; however, these are not wholly owned by ET. Therefore, GAAP OCF tends to overstate Energy Transfer's operating cash flow. (As a side note, the same consolidated subsidiary accounting convention also leads to an overstatement of Energy Transfer's debt).

ET free cash flow tends to be distorted by non-wholly owned subsidiaries, too.

Adjusted EBITDA seeks to focus upon Energy Transfer's core business. Nonetheless, by its very nature EBITDA is a cobbled-together metric. Investors are encouraged to pick through, understand, and agree with management's adjustments. For the most part, the management adjustments reflect non-cash items. Adjusted EBITDA also includes contributions from unconsolidated affiliates like Citrus Pipeline. For unconsolidated affiliates, EBITDA may not be aligned with any actual cash distributions received from these entities.

Distributable cash flow attempts further concentrate upon how much cash is being generated by Energy Transfer core operations and subsidiaries. DCF starts with adjusted EBITDA and then identifies appropriate adjustments. The largest single components include adding in interest expense, taxes, and "maintenance" capex. “Growth” capex is excluded.

Adjusted EBITDA includes proportionate contributions from investments in Sunoco LP and USAC. Meanwhile, distributable cash flow backs out these EBITDA contributions from Sun and USAC but adds back cash distributions.

In recent years, partner's cash distributions have been well-covered by free cash flow or distributable cash flow.

Readers are reminded to recall 2021 Winter Storm Uri added a one-off $2.4 billion EBITDA windfall. The uplift ripples through all the cash flow flavors.

Energy Transfer Additional Cash Analysis Data Points ($B)

YE2020 YE2021 YE2022 1Q2023 Total Capex 5.13 2.82 3.38 0.85 Acquisitions nil 0.21 1.14 nil Asset Proceeds 0.02 0.05 0.38 nil Click to enlarge

Avg2020 Avg2021 Avg2022 Avg2023 Oil Benchmark / $bbl $39.25 $68.10 $94.58 $76.09 Gas Benchmark / $mcf $1.98 $3.85 $6.36 $2.79 Click to enlarge

Notes / Observations:

Energy Transfer total capex has trended down since the wild-west days in the mid-to-late 20teens. For reference, as the asset base increases, maintenance capital expenditures are rising. These are now running about $800 million a year. Maintenance capital plus growth capital equals total capital.

The oil and gas benchmark data represents average prices for WTI (Cushing, OK) and natural gas (Henry Hub, LA).

While there is some correlation between energy commodity prices and cash flow, the linkage was not as pronounced as I thought it might be.

Energy Transfer quarterly earnings materials; benchmarks by Chevron

The chart attempts to illustrate the correlation between benchmark oil and gas prices (dashed lines) versus Energy Transfer's adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow (solid lines).

Since 2020, aEBITDA and DCF have shown relative stability versus the benchmarks.

General Analysis

What may investors draw from the foregoing discussion?

Pipeline MLP investors are encouraged to understand the basic constructs and relationships between standard pipeline MLP cash flow measures and proxies. These include GAAP operating cash flow, non-GAAP free cash flow, adjusted EBITDA, and distributable cash flow.

Energy Transfer cash flows are trending positively and ratably, regardless of the flavor.

Adjusted EBITDA as a proxy for cash flow tends to overstate matters; however, it's an acceptable relative industry metric. Adjusted EBITDA has been designated a coin-of-the-realm for most major MLP pipeline companies.

Energy Transfer's GAAP operating cash flow and non-GAAP free cash flow appears to overstate the actual cash flows generated by the day-to-day business activities. This is in part due to the accounting treatment of consolidated affiliates and non-wholly owned subsidiaries.

Distributable cash flow seems to offer the best representative cash flow metric. DCF attempts to capture actual cash generated by operations, affiliates, and subsidiaries. The metric includes a deduct for run-and-maintain capital expenditures (but not growth capital). Within the pipeline MLP space, DCF is an accepted and comparable cash flow metric. On balance, it's probably the best measure.

Energy commodity prices may have an influence upon Energy Transfer's cash flow, but recent years' data indicates it's not as great as the author expected. Nonetheless, energy commodity prices have appeared to have a more significant effect upon common unit prices. When oil and gas prices are up, unit prices tend to rise alongside, and vice-versa. This is an interesting phenomenon: if one subscribes to the notion that over time, prices follow cash flow, then it may stand to reason material drops in ET unit prices during periods of energy commodity pressure may suggest buying opportunities versus threats.

Presuming Energy Transfer management continues to grow cash flow and cash distributions modestly, long-term investors may be well-positioned for continued strong income and capital appreciation returns. At 5.3x price-to-DCF multiple and 6.7x EV-to-EBITDA on Energy Transfer stock make for an apparent inexpensive investment. A current price-to-net book value slightly less than 1.0x further suggests the units are reasonably priced. At the time this article was written, common units offer a 9.76% cash distribution yield. The payout is secure.

I look forward to your comments and questions.

Please do your own careful due diligence before making any investment decision. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Good luck with all your 2023 investments.