Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Energy Transfer: Understanding Various Flavors Of Cash Flow

Jun. 05, 2023 9:00 AM ETEnergy Transfer LP (ET)ET.PD, ET.PC, ET.PE27 Comments
Ray Merola profile picture
Ray Merola
13.74K Followers

Summary

  • Pipeline MLP investors should understand the basic constructs and relationships between standard pipeline MLP cash flow measures and proxies, including GAAP operating cash flow, non-GAAP free cash flow, adjusted EBITDA, and distributable cash flow.
  • Energy Transfer's cash flows are trending positively and ratably, with distributable cash flow offering the best representative cash flow metric for the company.
  • Long-term investors may be well-positioned for continued strong income and capital appreciation returns, as Energy Transfer's stock appears to be an inexpensive investment with a secure cash distribution yield of 9.76%.

Aerial View Of Gas Or Pipe Line Valves On Grass

onurdongel

Most pipeline MLPs report several derivatives of cash flow. These include:

  • GAAP operating cash flow

  • Free cash flow

  • Adjusted EBITDA (considered a proxy for cash flow)

  • Distributable cash flow

In this article, we will review the definitions and

Energy Transfer cash flow v. energy commodity prices

Energy Transfer quarterly earnings materials; benchmarks by Chevron

This article was written by

Ray Merola profile picture
Ray Merola
13.74K Followers
Individual investor focused upon a limited number of diversified stocks. Seeks stocks selling below fair value estimates; favors dividend growth and/or income. Advocates fundamental investment analysis, supplemented by the technical charts. Options strategies primarily employed to generate additional income or hedge risk. If interested, you may find out more about my investment philosophy in the I.S.S. (Investment Strategy Statement) found in my listing of published articles or via this link: Investment Strategy Statement - Ray Merola | Seeking Alpha

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET, ET.PD, ET.PE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.