Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Boeing Company (BA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 02, 2023 11:29 AM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.87K Followers

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference June 2, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Calhoun - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Douglas Harned - Bernstein

Douglas Harned

Let's get started. So welcome this morning. I'm Doug Harned, Bernstein's Senior Aerospace and Defense analyst, and I'm really happy again to have with us Dave Calhoun, the CEO of Boeing. I think you have a forward-looking statement.

David Calhoun

A critical slide that you should all read in depth with respect to forward-looking statements that I may make as you all know, I'll let you read it. There you go. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Douglas Harned

All right. Great. So just to get started here. David, we were here a year ago, I think almost in the exact spot. And since then, a lot has happened. So maybe just to start out with, you could take us through the last year and the challenges you faced and kind of where you are now?

David Calhoun

Yeah. Last year, I would have been -- I was beginning to be optimistic about the recovery and mostly just the robust nature of it. Since that time, on the market side, I think we've announced four of the biggest orders we've ever had. And that is the beginning of a lot of competitions that are going on around the world. So the optimism I had with respect to market returning is significantly better than even then. So now I'm not just optimistic, I'm like, okay, now we got to be smart about how we manage supply against that demand spike, and it is reasonably big.

On the flip side, on the supply chain, it's just frustratingly slow going to open up the constraints, some of which we know and structural and those -- I'm actually feeling quite

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.