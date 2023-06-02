Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AGQ: Unleashing The Silver Boom

Jun. 02, 2023 12:29 PM ETProShares Ultra Silver ETF (AGQ)
Orchid Research
Summary

  • Silver experienced a 9% sell-off in May, but ETF investors have expressed interest for dip-buying over the past two months, indicating a potential rally.
  • The photovoltaic market, accounting for a significant portion of silver demand, has been robust, particularly in China, causing silver vaults on the SHFE to decrease sharply so far this year.
  • The ProShares Ultra Silver ETF, a 2x leveraged bet on silver bullion prices, may be an effective way to capitalize on this potential rally, but investors should be aware of the increased risk.

Thesis

Silver experienced a sell-off of 9% in May due to rising US real interest rates and a strengthening dollar index, but ETF investors have demonstrated a pattern of purchasing dips for two consecutive months. The photovoltaic market, which

This article was written by

Orchid Research
Orchid Macro focuses essentially on commodity and macro analysis, using quantitative tools. We conduct research on supply and demand trends across commodities. We also analyze global macro dynamics and their reflexive interactions with the commodity complex. With 10+ years of experience in macro and commodity research, Orchid Research seeks not only to deliver unbiased views and accurate forecasts, but also to identify trade opportunities generating α.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

