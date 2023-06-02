Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) Presents at Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2023 (Transcript)

Jun. 02, 2023 11:35 AM ETRivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN)
Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2023 Call June 2, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

RJ Scaringe - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Toni Sacconaghi - Bernstein

Toni Sacconaghi

Good morning, everyone, and welcome. I'm Toni Sacconaghi, Bernstein's IT hardware and electric vehicles analyst. And I'm super happy and honored to have RJ Scaringe from Rivian join us today.

Just a housekeeping item, I will be leading the fireside chat. There's an opportunity to ask questions. For those of you who aren't familiar, if you look at your program agenda, there's a barcode here, you can scan that, and you can enter questions via the Pigeonhole technology, and they should show up on my iPad over here.

So, without further ado, why don't we jump in?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Toni Sacconaghi

So, RJ, you were here almost a year ago to the day, a lot has changed. Maybe you can offer your reflections on what's happened in the auto and the EV and broader auto industry over the last year and your reflections on Rivian as well?

RJ Scaringe

Sure. Yes. We're just saying it's wild. It's been almost precisely one year since we were last talking up here. Yes, I mean, a lot has changed. We've seen this time last year, the supply chain, not just for us, but for across the whole industry was really challenging. A lot of surprises, a lack of predictability, and that certainly was impacting us and really continued to impact us through the second half of last year.

But as we look at this year, the supply chain is much more stable, and that for us, not just in terms of the broader supply chain, but [indiscernible] our specific suppliers, and that's allowed us to have a lot more predictability how we're running

